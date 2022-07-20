Nina Dosanjh has worked in real estate for 12 years. She acts as treasurer for the San Francisco Association of Realtors and was named among Inman’s Real Estate Influencers of 2017.

San Francisco-based Vanguard Properties announced on Wednesday it has promoted Nina Dosanjh as one of its executives.

“Nina joined our firm over five years ago, and in that time, has served in multiple roles and has continued to show an incredible commitment to our core values and vision,” Vanguard CEO James Nunemacher said in a statement. “In this new position, Nina’s in-depth real estate knowledge and industry expertise will bring a continued enhancement of our company’s technical long-term strategies.”

Dosanjh has been with Vanguard since 2017. A year after joining she became the firm’s director of strategic alliances and technology.

The brokerage announced it had appointed her as its chief technology and strategy officer.

Nina Dosanjh | Vanguard Properties

“I’m proud to be working with a firm that understands and embraces the power of data and its importance to help drive long-term business growth,” Dosanjh said in a statement. “I look forward to creating technical and operational efficiencies that support our agents and our clients.” 

Vanguard Properties was founded in 1986 to focus on residential and commercial real estate and has grown to 16 offices. 

Vanguard said Dosanjh is responsible for creating a strategic vision and enhancing the tech infrastructure for the company and its more than 500 agents and staff who largely serve the Bay Area.

