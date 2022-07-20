In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

With home prices going through the roof over the last year or two, some of the homes we used to think of as mid-range are suddenly priced in the luxury category. What does that mean for agents who may suddenly find themselves working with buyers and sellers on homes that are pricier than any they’ve ever handled?

This week, we want to know: What instantly differentiates a luxury agent? Is it the car they drive? The zip code they serve? Is it the quality of their marketing or the look of their logo? Is it price point or just a certain ineffable je ne sais quoi? Let us know below.



We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.