Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

A cell phone is a busy real estate agent’s best friend. It’s the one piece of technology that is absolutely essential for everything from staying in touch to navigating your way to your next listing consultation.

This week, we want to know: What are the top five apps on your phone? Do they reflect your love for social media? Give away the secret of your unparalleled productivity? Do they keep you calm or pump you up? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.