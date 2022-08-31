Join us at Inman Connect New York this January for 75+ educational sessions, 50+ expert speakers, and networking opportunities with thousands of industry professionals. Register today for our Labor Day special rate good through September 5! Check out these just announced speakers for this must-attend event. Register here.

The heir to the Wrigley chewing-gum empire has sold an Aspen, Colorado, mansion for $30 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

William Wrigley Jr., great-grandson of William Wrigley Jr. who founded the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, sold the 7,473-square-foot home to Texas-based Corinna Holt Richter and Joseph Brian Richter Jr.

Corinna Holt Richter comes from an American business empire in her own right. Her great-great-grandfather was Benjamin Holt, who developed one of the first successful tractors to move on tracks instead of wheels, and whose company ultimately merged to form the construction-equipment manufacturer Caterpillar.

Ms. Richter is president of Holt Cat, which deals heavy equipment and engines to Caterpillar. The Richters were represented in the deal by Chris Souki of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse.

Originally listed in June for $32.25 million by Riley Warwick and Joshua Saslove, of Douglas Elliman, the 1998-built property was last sold for $8.4 million in 2004 and underwent renovations in 2019.

The four-bedroom home features a gym, a game room, a bar, a wraparound outdoor deck and a hot tub with mountain views. The house has all-day sunshine due to south-facing windows, according to the listing description, and the backyard opens to a path that leads directly to the Rio Grande Trail.

The home is within close proximity of the Rio Grande Trail and the Roaring Fork River. | Zillow The family room, with sweeping ceilings and exposed beams | Zillow South-facing windows provide all-day sunshine. | Zillow The home was renovated in 2019. | Zillow An expansive home gym | Zillow Views of the surrounding mountains from the home's hot tub | Zillow

In addition to the property, which is located on Pitkin Way, Wrigley has also listed two parcels of land adjacent to the property for $26.875 million each.

Wrigley is former CEO of the Wrigley Company, which was originally founded at the end of the 19th century. Under his leadership, the company purchased Altoids and Life Savers from Kraft Foods in 2005 for $1.46 billion.

In 2008, he sold the company to Mars Inc. for $23 billion. He was also CEO of the marijuana company Parallel from 2018 to 2021, which has since faced several lawsuits from investors who are now claiming the company was involved in fraud.

