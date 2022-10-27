The market has shifted. Interest rates continue to rise. And experts across the spectrum predict that we may be headed for a recession — or are we already in one? 

It’s easy to feel scared when uncertainty reigns. But there is a solution. Rather than hide from it, confront it head-on. 

That’s the opportunity this January at Inman Connect New York

Thousands of the smartest people in real estate, from top agents to CEOs, will gather at the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan to make sense of what’s going on in real estate — together. 

We’ll hear from the smartest people in the business, from markets around the country. We’ll focus on the latest technology breakthroughs, remembering that downturns are often when the most innovative new ideas and business models are birthed.

This event features these experts, along with 250 other top professionals at the forefront of our industry at 75+ educational sessions:

 

There’s unity in community, and there’s no community in real estate like the Inman community. 

Plan to join us in January. Stay ahead of the game.

Inman Connect
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
