Is Twitter already over or will “Blue” rise from the ashes of the Musk takeover like the proverbial phoenix? Only time will tell if the guy who created Tesla, the reusable rocket, who has 2,300 functioning Starlink satellites in orbit, and plans to land a crewed mission to Mars in 2029 will be able to pull off this new gargantuan challenge.

Although I signed up for Twitter in July 2007, I’ve pretty much ignored my Twitter account for many years. Since I’m working on my marketing plan for a new product launch next spring, I was curious to see where I had the most followers on social media.

Much to my surprise, Twitter came in first with 5,574 followers. When I looked at who was following me, many are top influencers who were early Twitter adopters like I was. Clearly, it was time to reconnect with my current Twitter followers as well as creating new ones.

10 reasons to include Twitter in your marketing plan for 2023

Sun Tzu once said, “In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity.”

There’s no question that Twitter is in utter chaos at the moment. The blue check subscription program has been paused, major advertisers have been pulling back, at least for the time being, and Musk’s comments about bankruptcy have all added fuel to the fire.

Nevertheless, here are ten reasons why you should seriously consider making Twitter part of your 2023 marketing plan.

Twitter US beats Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok

In terms of traffic for social media sites that have large numbers of real estate posts, Twitter U.S. finished third in traffic only to YouTube and Facebook with 1.14 billion visits. Instagram had 929.39 million visitors and TikTok had 525.11 million visitors. LinkedIn didn’t even make the top 20.

Twitter traffic is up

Elon Musk posted this series of Tweets on November 10 and 11, 2022.

Virtually ‘zero’ competition for valuable local Twitter handles

Given the amount of traffic that Twitter generates in the U.S., the lack of competition for high-value Twitter user handles is the most important reason you should jump on Twitter for 2023. Two other major reasons include:

Paying for SEO and pay-per-click leads in major metropolitan areas is prohibitively expensive. Facebook ads are also pricey. In contrast, a high-value Twitter handle costs you nothing, or if Twitter restarts their Twitter Blue verification program, it’s only $7.99 per month per account.

Twitter allows you to have up to five accounts. One of these accounts should be your personal account, but you can then set up four accounts with high-value search terms that reflect your specific market niches.

For example, while your city name plus the word “homes” may be taken, I was shocked to discover that @BeverlyHillsHomes and @NewportBeachHomes were both available.

You can also use “LiveIn” and your city name. For example, @ScottsdaleHomes was taken, but @LiveInScottsdale was available.

If these terms are taken for your local market niche, try combining the name of your location and the zip code in front of or following your city name. For example, the most expensive zip code in Denver is 80206 and @80206DenverHomes was available. The zip code for the most affluent area in Austin is 78746 and @AustinHomes78746 was also available.

Musk has promised to fix Twitter search ‘pronto’

Given the traffic on Twitter U.S. and your ability to obtain high-value Twitter handles, Musk’s promise to fix what he considers to be an antiquated Twitter search makes having high-value Twitter handles even more important:

The ‘Blue Checkmark’

Although this program is currently on hold due to a high number of Twitter users who signed up under fake names, Musk has tied each account to a specific cell phone number. This will make it less likely for someone to impersonate you.

Moreover, PC Magazine reports how unverified users will be treated like email spam:

Over time — maybe not that long of a time — when you look at mentions, replies and whatnot, the default will be to look at verified [accounts]. You can still look at unverified, just as in your Gmail or whatever, you can still look at the probable spam folder.

You’ll have your inbox of highly likely to be relevant, and you can still look at all the others, but it will default to the highly relevant category, which will be verified.

Twitter will compete with YouTube on long-form videos

Musk also tweeted:

Coming soon: Long-form tweets

The current maximum number of characters for a tweet (including spaces) is 280. This format works well to share single facts about how local prices are changing, an upcoming city council meeting that impacts local zoning, fun historical facts, upcoming recreational events, or which restaurant has the best onion rings or chocolate shake.

Your followers are interested in knowing about issues that pertain to them, their community and their lifestyle.

On November 5, 2022, Musk tweeted that Twitter will be making longer form tweets possible, allowing it to compete with longer form posts on blogs and other social media sites.

TweetDeck

TweetDeck is a subdomain on Twitter that allows you to view your Timeline, Notifications, Messages, and Trending in one place, displaying them in real time.

The last time I used TweetDeck was over 10 years ago. Imagine my surprise when I typed “TweetDeck” into my browser and up popped all my current Tweetdeck data as you can see below:

CircleBoom — A better choice than Hootsuite?

Circleboom provides advanced Twitter account analytics, follower/friends insights, tools to find fakes, spammers, inactive accounts and smart search tools to find new peers.

“Circleboom Publish,” their intuitive multi-account manager, makes it easy to plan your content calendar and schedule posts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Google Business Profile (formerly Google My Business) in one place.

CircleBoom will do a basic evaluation of your Twitter account at no charge. Here’s a sample of what you will receive.

Where Circleboom really shines is with their premium program that only costs $17.99 per month and provides a robust set of tools for managing your Twitter account as well as for managing posts on your other social media. (Compare this to Hootsuite that charges $49.00 per month for a comparable service without the suite of robust Twitter tools.)

Circleboom Twitter Tools provide data analytics, allow you to do bulk removal of followers and tweets you would like to delete, create lists of fake and spam accounts, and lets you whitelist and blacklist Twitter accounts.

“Audience” allows you to filter Twitter users by the amount of their influence, number of followers, location, keywords in their bio, as well as identifying the most influential Twitter users who are tweeting about topics in which you are interested.

“Best time to tweet” analyzes the best times to post so your tweet to be seen by the maximum number of people.

“Interest Cloud” displays what is of greatest interest to your friends/followers with a friendly, cloud-like graph.

“LiveSearch” allows you to locate new peers who are tweeting about hot trending topics that are of interest to you.

SmartSearch filter results by date, language, and location, plus write keywords related to your interests.

Compare cost and value

Compared to paying for expensive postcard marketing programs, pay-per-click, SEO or 25 percent to 35 percent referral fees to one of the portals, the cost of your Blue Check verification on Twitter plus Circleboom is only $25.98 per month. There’s not another place where you can get better targeted marketing at that price anywhere on the web.

Best of all, it only takes a minute or two to tweet. Have fun, engage with like-minded others, provide great content, and watch Twitter help you grow your business in 2023.