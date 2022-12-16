It can be tough to find the right gift for the real estate agent in your life, and sometimes agents themselves aren’t sure what they want. One of these might spark some interest.

New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

Are you a real estate agent whose family members are starting to ask what you want for the holidays this year?

Or are you perhaps struggling to find the right gift for an agent in your life?

Buying gifts for family, friends and even some professional contacts in our lives can feel overwhelming for many. In a recent LendingTree survey, more than half of respondents said that they’re worried about the upcoming gift-giving season.

That’s why Inman is stepping in with some 2022 holiday gift ideas to hopefully help inspiration strike. They range from the affordable stocking stuffer to the impressive splash-maker, depending on how close you are with the agent for whom you’re shopping this year.

Inman isn’t endorsing any of these particular brands or models, so shop around until you find the one that’s right for the people in your life.

For the agent on the move

1. Hands-free Bluetooth speakerphone

Real estate agents receive calls at all hours and often when they’re on the road. Add it up and that’s plenty of chances for distracted driving. If you know an agent whose vehicle isn’t outfitted with a hands-free call answering system, this type of Bluetooth speakerphone device could make their lives easier — and safer.

2. Jump-starter kit

The larger an agent’s territory or the further they live from it, the likelier they could find themselves stranded if their vehicle runs out of battery. A jump-start kit could help get your agent friend back on the road sooner and provide them some extra piece of mind. Unlike simple jumper cables, this type of kit holds its own charge so it doesn’t require a kind stranger to stop by the side of the road to help. Just make sure the kit you choose is the right kind for their specific vehicle.

3. Audiobook service subscription

Agents spend a lot of time on the road and a great deal of it can be stressful. If the agent you’re shopping for loves to read but never has enough time, an audio gift subscription could be a thoughtful gift. It can also serve as a big quality-of-life improvement for all of those hours spent in the car. One such service Amazon’s Audible has gift subscriptions that give the reader a range of books to choose from, including one free book selection each month and access to the service’s Plus Catalog.

For the agent who seeks the cutting edge

4. Photography drone

If you have a bigger gift-giving budget and want to go above and beyond for the listing agent in your life, a drone takes stunning aerial photos that can help a listing make a big first impression in the eyes of prospective buyers. These devices have become increasingly affordable in recent years with many retailing for a few hundred dollars. Some drones will take 4K-quality images for less than $100. Check with the recipient first to make sure they’re interested in using it and that local ordinances near them allow the use of drones in residential areas.

5. Smartwatch

Whether they’re in a meeting or out at a showing, real estate agents often find their attention divided between the client they’re with and the outside conversations they’re juggling in the meantime. This is where the ability to discreetly keep on top of messages, without constantly having to check their phones, can come in handy. If an agent in your life hasn’t yet added a smartwatch — such as this Apple version or a similar less expensive option — to their tech arsenal, they might appreciate one this holiday season.

For the agent mastering their craft

6. One of 2022’s best-selling real estate books

If the agent you’re shopping for is an avid reader, there’s no shortage of books from industry aces on how real estate professionals can sharpen their games. In addition to a slew of books on real estate investing, here are a few of the top-selling books aimed at agents this year: “Exactly What to Say: For Real Estate Agents,” 2019, by Phil M. Jones, Chris Smith and Jimmy Mackin; “Ninja Selling: Subtle Skills. Big Results,” 2017, by Larry Kendall; “The Full Fee Agent: How to Stack the Odds in Your Favor as a Real Estate Professional,” 2022, by Chris Voss and Steve Shull; and “The Millionaire Real Estate Agent,” 2004, by Gary Keller, Dave Jenks and Jay Papasan.

7. Custom-engraved business card holder

Keeping track of business cards can be a pain, but real estate agents need to have them on hand at a moment’s notice. A custom-engraved business card holder can help an agent make sure their cards are always on hand and in a professional-looking package that will impress clients and other agents. With a range of options selling for anywhere from $5 to $30, it could also make for a top-notch stocking stuffer.

8. Inman Select subscription

In a market that’s changing this quickly, real estate agents who keep ahead of the latest trends, tech news and business models can be an irreplaceable resource for their clients. An Inman Select subscription can help them stay on top. If you know an agent without a subscription and you find our coverage of this industry valuable, consider gifting them access to our articles.

9. Inman Connect New York virtual ticket

Staying on top of the latest industry news and trends is a must for every agent, and our staff goes to great lengths to make sure Inman Connect conferences are well worth the time. Speakers this year range from Compass CEO Robert Reffkin and reality TV star Ryan Serhant to Olympian and real estate agent Chantae McMillan. If you know an agent who can’t make it to our upcoming conference in New York City, consider buying them a virtual ticket as a gift. While you’re at it, think about coming to the conference in person yourself to learn and network. We’d love to meet you.

For the agent who went above and beyond for you

10. A 5-star review

This idea is for the agent who helped you navigate the stressful homebuying process before. A 5-star review helps connect agents with new clients and also gives you a chance to write a meaningful note about how the agent went above and beyond. You can leave a review at Zillow and Realtor.com or other sites like Google, Facebook and Yelp. Anywhere people go to look for an agent, your review can make a difference.

Email Daniel Houston