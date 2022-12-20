A career in real estate can be tricky, with a lot of ups and downs, according to industry leader Julia Lashay Israel. A vision board can help you maintain the right mindset and serves as a reminder of your big Why.

New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

As part of your annual goal-setting process, vision boards can help agents and teams set and prioritize goals and propel you forward in the face of challenges and struggles. So, what exactly is a vision board? Simply put: It’s a visual representation of your goals, who you want to be and what you want to accomplish. It’s a collection of images and text, pasted onto a board and prominently displayed for you to see every day.

A vision board is built around the law of attraction, which states that if you focus on the things you want to achieve, you’ll attract those achievements to you. Vision boards force you to focus on your goals — and your Why. Many high-achieving entrepreneurs use Vision Boards as a source of motivation and you can, too. Follow these five steps to get started on your 2023 vision board.

Step 1: Set your goals

First, take some quiet time to sit down and think about your goals. What is it that you really want to get out of this coming year? Most agents’ initial goals usually have deeper reasons.

For example, an agent with a goal to increase production is typically not just doing it for the money. Rather, they want to do something with the money. It could mean being able to take a family trip, buying a dream home, caring for a family member or any number of things.

Your vision board doesn’t have to be limited to your business goals. You can represent goals for every aspect of your life: relationships, fitness goals, personal development or financial security. Start with a big brain dump and think big. If you can accomplish it this month, the goal is probably too small. Think bigger.

You can also include things such as intentions (e.g. spend more time with my family, be more intentional) or perhaps your goal could focus on a word of the year (clarity, prosperity, peace).

Step 2: Determine the structure of your vision board

Next, decide how you will structure your vision board. You can break it down into two sections — business and personal life — or go into more detail. Some vision boards home in on a single idea, while others look at the bigger picture of what you might want the future to look like.

You can make your vision board on any material you would like. You could make it on a giant poster board, use an old corkboard, grab a canvas or find a digital canvas. There are really no rules when it comes to vision boards. Whether you create it poster board style or create a digital version, the key is to craft something that will inspire you to realize your dreams and goals on a daily basis.

Step 3: Find images and words for your vision board

This is the fun part. Once you’ve chosen what goals you want to put on your vision board, start gathering images that help you see the goals you want to achieve. If you plan to go the non-digital method, you will need to gather magazines, scissors and glue. Search for and cut out pictures or words that resonate with you.

If you can’t find a particular image you want in a magazine, just hop on the computer to generate the words that describe you or that will describe you.

When choosing words to put on your vision board, make sure they are positive words that will encourage you when you see them. Some people choose to write an affirmation for each goal. An affirmation is a positive statement repeated either verbally or mentally. The words of the affirmation statement in themselves when spoken, thought of, written or visualized are able to tap into the unlimited creative power of your subconscious mind and manifest your desires and goals.

Coupled with the pictures on your vision board, a strong emotional connection is made and sets into action the changes we want to make in our lives.

Step 4: Compile your vision board

It’s time to start putting together your vision board. You can do it in any way that you like. With your poster board in front of you, and your pile of images at hand, go through the images and words and decide what belongs on the poster board and arrange them in a way that inspires you.

Let your creativity and inspiration lead you. There is no right or wrong way to set up your vision board. Similarly, if you’re compiling a digital vision board, arrange the words and photos as you see fit.

Step 5: Display your board

Now that your vision board is made, you must put your board where you can see it every day, like in an office or your bedroom. If you made a physical vision board, take a picture of it on your phone that you can use as a screensaver for your phone or computer and take it with you everywhere. Even if you’re not studying it every day, just glancing at it does amazing wonders to help move you closer toward your goal.

I bet by now you’re asking the big question: Does this actually work? Some of the most successful business people have attributed their success to being able to see where they wanted to be, make a plan, and then take the proper steps to get themselves there.

A career in real estate can be tricky sometimes. There are a lot of ups and downs and it can get emotional. A vision board can help you maintain the right mindset and serves as a reminder of your big Why. Revisit your vision board when you need motivation or find yourself dipping into negative thought patterns to serve as a catalyst to reach your goals.