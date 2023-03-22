In March’s Marketing and Branding Month, we’ll go deep on agent branding and best practices for spending with Zillow, Realtor.com and more. Top CMOs of leading firms drop by to share their newest tactics, too. And to top off this theme month, Inman is debuting a brand new set of awards for branding and marketing leaders in the industry called Marketing All-Stars.

One of the first indicators of a market or economic shift comes from the response you’re seeing (or not seeing) to your marketing. Sometimes, what’s always worked suddenly stops working. Sometimes, a new initiative just never takes off. Over time, a slowdown in your marketing shows up in your pipeline and begins to affect everything about your business.

When that happens, it’s important to switch gears and figure out what adjustments you need to make. Then you need to figure out how you’ll refocus your marketing efforts and how much time and money you’ll put into them.

So, when it’s time to rethink everything, how do you brainstorm new marketing ideas? Do you check out your competitors and see what they’re up to? Do you look to your favorite online experts? Do you throw a lot of marketing ideas at the wall and see what sticks? Do you call on a mentor or marketing guru for their best advice? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.