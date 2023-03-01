If you’re trimming the fat in your budget, we want to know: Where are you cutting back on your marketing spend?

In March’s Marketing and Branding Month, we’ll go deep on agent branding and best practices for spending with Zillow, Realtor.com and more. Top CMOs of leading firms drop by to share their newest tactics, too. And to top off this theme month, Inman is debuting a brand new set of awards for branding and marketing leaders in the industry called Marketing All-Stars.

When it’s time to tighten your belt, you probably start with the low-hanging fruit: Little-used tech platforms, irrelevant subscriptions and a moratorium on frivolous spending. When you dig a little deeper, you may end up having to make those really painful cuts to staffers, infrastructure and marketing initiatives.

If you’re trimming the fat in your budget, we want to know: Where are you cutting back on your marketing spend? Are you simply forgoing new initiatives or ramping back your current strategies? Are you basing your cuts on analytics or cutting back across the board? Are you reducing your use of outside vendors in favor of bootstrapped, DIY solutions? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.