When a real estate agent is building a business from scratch, there are a host of options for marketing — and just as many questions to answer. How much should they spend? Who should they target? Should they focus on listings or buyers or develop an unusual niche?

The uncertainty doesn’t stop as that agent scales up to team leader or broker. They’ll need to make big decisions about marketing budget, focus, branding and more. They may end up spending too much time and money trying to implement marketing methods that simply don’t work.

via GIPHY

As Marketing and Branding Month keeps on truckin’, we wanted you to weigh in: What’s the biggest marketing mistake agents make? Do they spend too long in the bootstrap phase? Do they spend too much money on old-fashioned advertising? Do they fail to focus — or focus too narrowly? Do they fall victim to bad advice or easy outs? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.