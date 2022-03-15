Top independent franchise looks to future-proof its agents’ technology with enterprise partnership across more than 575 franchises.

NextHome has named Inside Real Estate a primary technology partner, hiring them to provide kvCORE Platform to its more than 575 franchised locations and 5,200 licensed professionals. NextHome agents will begin using their new software this spring, according to a statement shared exclusively with Inman.

NextHome’s offices, teams and agents will be privy to the gamut of kvCORE’s offerings, including, among other aspects of the technology, mobile-responsive IDX-integrated websites, organic lead generation tools, BombBomb-driven video email campaigns and mass-text marketing.

“NextHome and Inside Real Estate share the same passion of building a business designed for the future and focused on the human aspect,” NextHome Chief Executive Officer James Dwiggins said in the statement. “We are excited for the vast resources and innovative technology this partnership will bring to our growing NextHome community.”

Billing itself the “franchise of the future,” NextHome’s industry presence is growing.

The independently owned real estate brokerage placed No. 108 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise Top 500 fastest growing list in 2022 and was named the top franchise in North America in 2021 by marketing research company Franchise Business Review. It made the list at No. 3 overall in 2020.

Inside Real Estate’s enterprise-level solutions can provide a competitive advantage for customers, allowing use proven of software to augment existing internal workflows, marketing efforts, transaction best practices and other critical components of business.

While internally-developed, closed-ecosystem solutions have their advantages, software development is not a core competency of real estate brokerages, and requires a great deal of cultural and operational changes to establish structure for it.

Outsourced, custom technology partnerships allow smaller, more nimble brokerages to remain so, and to benefit from the accumulated business intelligence that drives third-party software developers’ product decisions.

“Our team went through an extensive vetting process evaluating countless technology partners and solutions, and the kvCORE Platform was hands down the best choice for our franchisees, teams, and agents,” Dwiggens said.

Leading the effort to pair the companies was Inside Real Estate’s Chief Sales Officer, Alissa Harper. In the statement, Harper cited NextHome’s consistent forward-thinking as a factor in its notable growth.

“NextHome’s commitment to providing the very best technology coupled with the very best service and support of their membership is unparalleled,” Harper said. “We look forward to supporting their long term vision and helping power their next chapter of growth.”

Inside Real Estate announced last month a similar partnership with another tech-forward indy brokerage, JPAR. That union included a unique company-wide dashboard, lead generation tools, marketing automations, access to CORE Present and kvCORE’s powerful CRM product.

NextHome agents will also be using a tailored version of that CRM solution, enabling them to define contacts according to ownership by team, individual or brokerage, leverage behavioral analytics to prioritize leads and respond to automatically generated daily action lists.

CORE Team for NextHome will envelope a great deal of functionality into stand-alone interfaces, empowering the brokerage’s teams to function with enhanced autonomy. It can separate by team lead routing rules, marketing collateral, tasks and key performance indicators, among other features.

Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate, said in the statement that NextHome’s “humans over houses” approach to business is what makes them a “world-class brand.”

“We are pumped to partner with the entire NextHome team as they march forward with tremendous momentum,” Skousen said.

Inside Real Estate stated that NextHome’s new technology will launch in early spring.

Email Craig Rowe