The Agency and 1stDibs, a marketplace for high-end interior design, have agreed to collaborate in an effort to offer an additional layer of customer experience for luxury homebuyers.

The Agency said in a July 18 announcement sent to Inman that 1stDibs will become an extension of the brokerage’s personalized service, extending it into the realm of “unparalleled access to exceptional design.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with 1stDibs and provide our agents with first-class service and access to luxury design, said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and founder of The Agency, in a statement. “Our brands share a remarkable synergy, and through this partnership, we can leverage our combined capabilities to offer our agents enhanced access to services that truly differentiate The Agency.”

Founded in 2000, the decor, fashion and home goods marketplace curates a wide range of unique items from small-production artisans, designers and craftspeople showcasing a world’s worth of variety. Editors on the site create recommendation sections and “most-saved items” lists, collections based on value, similar styles and even auction items. It’s inspired by the highly regarded Paris flea market.

“As part of this exclusive partnership, clients and agents will have the opportunity to partake in a personalized Private Client Consultation with a specialist from 1stDibs,“ the announcement reads.

Design concierges will take charge of assisting buyers in assembling the ideal look, working with them on bespoke requests, room ideas and the acquisition process. The relationship also includes a 15 percent first-time discount or up to $350 for Agency clients.

1stDibs also sells fashion items, antiques and rare art.

In the announcement, Nancy Hood, chief marketing officer of 1stDibs said they’re looking forward to getting access to the tastes and styles of The Agency’s clients.

“Through the bespoke services of our private client team of art and design experts, we will bring the best in global design to The Agency’s clientele around the world,” Hood said.

The Agency has partnerships in place with a number of brands and providers, which have helped fuel its recent growth. In the first and second quarters of 2023, The Agency launched 14 new offices, with more on the horizon in the coming months, according to the company. In February, the brokerage’s footprint grew overseas with the opening of an office in Lisbon, Portugal. In May 2022, the brokerage launched its first-ever Europe office in The Netherlands.

Since its inception in 2011, The Agency has grown to more than 85 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the faster-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world, ranking 18th on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list. The company’s growth has been fueled in part by the reality television presence of Umansky, who launched a show with Netflix about the company’s business in November last year called Buying Beverly Hills.

The Agency launched an entirely new web presence last week, renovating the user experience to better showcase its listings, global identity and to reflect modern branding and calls-to-action.

