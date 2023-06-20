Agents who use the new system can rapidly generate social media content, marketing visuals, property descriptions and other assets to boost market attention.

Members of the Miami Association of Realtors are getting a new tool to help bulk up their listing marketing content.

The organization will partner with PlanetRE to offer the marketing proptech’s artificial intelligence solution, called Chocolatechips.ai, according to a June 15 announcement. PlanetRE revealed its AI product, now resting on Open AI’s GPT-4, in January of this year.

“These AI tools will make Miami Realtors more efficient in creating property listings and social media marketing and their respective clients will benefit immensely,” Miami CEO Teresa King Kinney said in the announcement. “Chocolatechips.ai’s upcoming releases, such as listing generation, image-to-video synthesis and detailed market reports mean this exciting partnership has many ways to grow.”

PlanetRE said its AI engine has been working on adapting to multiple facets of the real estate industry to improve how it creates messages and calls-to-action. It’s being fed data on the sale process, rental practices, mortgages, home improvement needs and services, among other topics. It can be integrated with multiple CRMs, not only PlanetRE’s Socialite CRM, according to the company.

“The new CRM agnostic AI system allows agents to quickly create, supervise and syndicate contents with AI imaging for email, social media optimized for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc.,” the announcement reads.

“Humans have worked hard for a long time. It is time machines do the heavy lifting from here on,” said planetRE CEO Subrao Shenoy in a January 2023 report.

The new software will go beyond the creation of creative materials to help agents execute email campaigns, strategize social media outreach and be used collaboratively among teams. It will scrutinize posts for grammar, ensure images meet MLS requirements and protect against copyright infringement.

The website for Chocolatechips.ai suggests a number of additional features are in the works, including AI-generated market reports and home-space visualizations.

Artificial intelligence tools, many based on what OpenAI continues to create, are moving into the industry at a blistering pace and used to improve consumer search, read property images, tell agents how to market listings, create property descriptions and augment internal systems. There’s seemingly no aspect of the space AI hasn’t touched.

Like all software, agents should learn how to best use it to optimize results. But those efforts are being tackled largely by a wide range of proptech companies moving quickly to integrate it, such as PlanetRE, as well as TopHap, HomeZada and Ocrolus.

In an interview with Inman, Real Brokerage Chief Technology Officer Pritesh Damani said AI has a big role in the future of the space, but to benefit a brokerage in a measurable way, it needs to be more than surface-level.

Without teaching artificial intelligence tools like GPT what your company does and how it functions, its large language modeling won’t benefit an organization, Damani said. It’s just a giant machine waiting to be told to turn on.

“Otherwise, why would it be exciting?” he said.

