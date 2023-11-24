The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Real estate agents may be so busy hustling this holiday season while working hard to encourage their clients during a tough market, they might forget that a big annual shopping opportunity is just around the corner — Black Friday.

Nearly every major retailer is rolling out some kind of deal this year for the event, which falls on Friday, Nov. 24. But there are plenty of sales to take advantage of right now.

With sales volume down for many agents as a result of high home prices and high mortgage rates, agents could use the extra break in expenses this holiday season. This year, Inman is offering a more select list of Black Friday deals that will help agents perform at their best in a challenging market — without breaking the bank. Check out the list below.

Sharper Image 2-in-1 USB Charging Station.

Deal: $63.99 with code BLACK down from $79.99 at Sharper Image

Since most agents are constantly toggling between different devices to get their work done, this up-to-five-device charging station may really come in handy on a busy day. This Sharper Image station features one wireless charging pad and four USB charging ports.

ShiftCam LensUltra Videography Kit

Deal: $209.99 down from $279.99 at ShiftCam

Agents who want to upgrade their smartphone videography can do so in an effortless way with these clamp-on lenses from ShiftCam. The kit features the LensUltra 1.33xx Anamorphic and LensUltra 60mm Telephoto lenses, as well as two lens pouches, a cleaning cloth and a lens pen. Note, the lenses require the user to also purchase ShiftCam’s mounting system, which includes a camera case ($39.99) and a lens clamp (39.99).

13000 Power Promotional Powerbank

Deal: $40 down from $57 at Etsy

Keep this powerbank in your car, purse or briefcase for those days when you’re running from one client meeting to the next and don’t have a minute to sit down and power up your devices. Even better, the Etsy seller who creates them can personalize the powerbank with your business’ logo.

RADCLO Mini Drone with Camera

Deal: $52.99 down from $65.99 at Amazon

Literally elevate your listing videos this year with the RADCLO mini drone. The drone comes with a 1080P HD 90° manually adjustable lens, a carrying case, transmitter, batteries, extra propellers, propeller guards, a user manual and a screwdriver.

In-person ICNY ticket

Select subscribers: $1,099 (save $500)

Non-Select subscribers: $1,199 (save $400)

CEO Connect + ICNY ticket

Select subscribers: $599 + $1,099 (save $500)

Non-Select subscribers: $599 + $1,199 (save $400)

Virtual ICNY Ticket

All audiences: $249 (Save $150)

BEST DEAL — Bundle ICNY24 + ICLV24, save 50 percent on both tickets

Select Subscribers: $1,599

Non-Select Subscribers: $1,599

Looking forward to Inman Connect New York in January, but haven’t pulled the trigger on buying a ticket yet? Now’s your chance to score some savings on in-person, virtual and bundle ICNY and ICLV tickets, depending on what strikes your fancy.

Inman Select: $99 for 1 year

Inman Select + Access bundle: $149 for 1 year

Inman Access: $69 for 1 year

Inman Intel: Free two-week trial with new subscription

How can agents best stay up-to-date on industry news, trends and insights? By subscribing to Inman Select, which provides unlimited access to Inman News, as well as eight newsletter subscriptions; subscribing to Inman Access, a catalog of expert how-to videos on an ever-expanding number of industry topics; and subscribing to Inman Intel, which releases exclusive market insights every month.

Sell It Like Serhant courses

Deal: 60% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY60 at sellitlikeserhant.com

Want to sell like a Million Dollar agent? Sell It Like Serhant, star broker Ryan Serhant’s real estate education program, is offering 60 percent off courses from Wednesday, Nov. 22 through Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Shutterfly holiday cards

Deal: 50% off best-selling holiday designs at Shutterfly

What’s an easy and welcome way of staying in touch with clients? Sending out annual holiday cards. Shutterfly is offering half off its best-selling holiday card designs. To get on top of the season and score some sizable savings, place your order by Friday, Nov. 24, the last day of the promotion.

Stanley Adventure To-Go Tumbler

Deal: $22.50 down from $30 at Amazon

All real estate agents need fuel to keep them going through a long day, and for many, that fuel is caffeine. The Stanley Adventure To-Go Tumbler is Wirecutter’s budget pick for Best Thermos, and the 1.1 quart size is currently marked down on Amazon.

OfficeMax printers, ink, toner and paper

Deals: HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4301fdw Wireless All-In-One Laser Color Printer at $529.99 down from $699.99

HP LaserJet Pro M182nw Wireless Laser All-In-One Color Printer for $329.00 down from $429.00

Free shipping on ink and toner

10-ream cases of copy and printer paper for $46.99

Agents who are ready for a printer upgrade have a few good options for bargains this year. OfficeMax is offering 20 percent back in Bonus Rewards on HP printer purchases, and on top of that, has a number of printer models on sale, currently through Saturday, Nov. 25. The office supply purveyor is also shipping all ink and toner for free as part of its Black Friday promotions.

