This week, Sue “Pinky” Benson explains how to perk up your short-form videos on Instagram with fun and engaging gifs.

Want to make your Instagram Reels more fun and more engaging? All you need is the right app.

Find out how to use CapCut to find fun pop culture GIFs and overlay them on your short-form videos to make them more attractive and exciting, as well as to add some seasonal or trending interest.

Have burning Instagram questions? Send them our way.

Sue Benson is the Pink Lady of real estate in Naples, Florida. Find her on Instagram, or visit her website.

