The Agency President Rainy Hake Austin outlines the factors that offer an early indication it’s time to rethink and switch up your marketing strategy for the new year.

The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Throughout my real estate career, marketing has been my passion — mostly because it’s an aspect of your business that directly drives more engagement and leads. Marketing efforts and strategy can profoundly affect an agent’s business, from reputation and recognition to your sphere and bottom dollar.

As technology continues to foster a rapidly changing industry, agents are challenged to stay fresh, resonate with their audience and be competitive. Sometimes, your marketing may just need some polishing — and other times, it needs a proper refresh. Let’s explore 10 telltale signs that it might be time for the latter.

1. You’re at a standstill

If your social media engagement, website traffic or open house attendance has plateaued, your marketing strategies probably need a shake-up. In the age of digital dominance, real-time engagement metrics are critical indicators of the effectiveness of your outreach efforts.

2. Your brand is feeling stale

Your brand is the face of your business. If your logo, color scheme or overall branding feels outdated, it’s time for a refresh. You might not recognize when this is the case, so let others weigh in. Ask trusted colleagues, friends and family how your branding makes them feel. Their emotional response will say a lot.

3. Your online presence isn’t hitting the mark

The digital realm is where potential clients often form their first impressions. What happens when you google yourself? Are you leading potential clients to the best place to find you? And once they get there, consider this: If your website is clunky, unappealing or lacks responsiveness, you might lose those valuable leads. A modern, user-friendly website is essential for establishing trust and credibility in the digital era.

4. You have limited social media reach

If your social media presence is limited to sporadic posts or needs more engagement, it’s time to reassess your strategy. Regular, high-quality content and active engagement with your audience can significantly broaden your reach and build a community around your brand. Put together a schedule for yourself moving forward, whether it’s in great detail or more of a rough plan for your content.

5. You’re low (or no) tech

Real estate and technology are both evolving and so should your marketing strategies. If you’re not leveraging the latest technologies, such as virtual reality (VR) tours, artificial intelligence (AI) for personalized recommendations, or augmented reality (AR) for interactive property showcases, you may be missing out on opportunities to differentiate yourself from the competition.

6. Your marketing isn’t aligned with your business goals

Are your marketing efforts aligning with your overall business goals? In other words: Are you putting your energy in the right places? For example, if your business goal is to increase your number of listings, perfecting your listing presentation should be one of your main focuses. If you want to network more, where are you going to find those opportunities?

7. You’re not gathering data or reviewing analytics

In the digital age, data is gold. If you’re not leveraging analytics to measure the performance of your marketing campaigns, you’re missing out on valuable insights. Regularly analyze data to understand what works, what doesn’t and where you can optimize your strategies. Get a monthly reminder on your calendar.

8. Your marketing doesn’t feel like you

Here’s a secret to your marketing success: Stay true to yourself. What makes you different? What are you really good at? Whatever your value and style may be, showcase yourself in your marketing. Real estate transactions lean on the power of the human touch, so bring your human self to the table.

9. There’s negative feedback or perception around your brand

Pay attention to feedback from clients and the market. If you notice negative perceptions or feedback about your brand, it’s a sign that your marketing messages may need refining. So, listen to it. You don’t have to act on every piece of feedback you get, but seeing patterns and making thoughtful changes is a powerful thing.

With the new year just around the corner, it’s a perfect time to do a deep dive into what your marketing is currently doing, and where you want it to go. Find your desired outcome for 2024, focus on three changes you can make to support that goal (and make sure they are actually doable) and work those priorities into your habits and time.