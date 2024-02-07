The FAB Property Group founder has been operating in the Austin luxury market for over 20 years and is in the top 0.25 percent of agents in the city.

Founder of The FAB Property Group Monica Fabbio has moved to @properties Christie’s International Real Estate with her three-person team, the firm announced on Tuesday.

The Austin-based agent has more than 20 years of experience serving the area’s luxury, waterfront, downtown high-rise, investment and farm/ranch/land markets. Fabbio is in the top 0.25 percent of agents in Austin, and is now a member of the Christie’s International Real Estate Masters Circle, Elite 25, Luxury League, @properties Christie’s International Real Estate’s Sports and Entertainment Division and a founding member of REALM Global.

“We are thrilled to add Monica Fabbio and The FAB Property Group to our roster of powerhouse agents representing the Christie’s brand in Austin,” Romeo Manzanilla, COO and principal at @properties Christie’s International Real Estate in Austin, said in a statement.

“Monica Fabbio is a prominent fixture in the Austin real estate market and brings unparalleled experience to our brokerage,” he added.

Fabbio will serve as the firm’s executive vice president of philanthropy in addition to being an agent and broker associate.

A press release from @properties Christie’s International Real Estate noted that Fabbio prides herself on her concierge-style service to clients and spreads her brand reach by acting as an Austin luxury specialist and resource on The American Dream, available on primevideo, YouTube, tubi, fireTV, AppleTV+, Roku, Trvl Channel, CNBC and Bloomberg Television.

The @properties Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate in Austin was announced in September. The firm last month launched its sports and entertainment division.

“The Christie’s International Real Estate network features a collection of luxury properties and exclusive clientele, giving our agents a competitive advantage over their competition,” Jerry Mooty Jr., CEO and principal of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate Dallas and Austin, said in a statement. “Monica exudes luxury and professionalism, which is the core focus of our brand. I have known Monica for 20 years and we couldn’t be more excited about adding her talents to our awesome team of luxury agents in Austin.”

In addition to Fabbio, the Austin franchise has also brought on agents Dara Allen, Khani Zulu, Maricruz Acuña and Mary Anne McMahon in recent months. Since launching, the firm has grown to more than 50 agents representing $300 million in sales volume.

“We are off to a great start in Austin and continue to receive keen interest in our brokerage from the city’s best agents,” Mooty added. “By supporting our agents with the best technology in the industry, a great leadership team and a luxury brand like Christie’s International Real Estate, we allow our team to provide the best white-glove service to our clients.”

