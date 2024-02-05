From Chisum Realty Group in New Mexico to Denovo Realty in Florida, the invitation-only business network added 14 U.S. companies to its roster in addition to nearly two dozen from across the globe.

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) named 36 new companies from across the world to its global portfolio of brokerages in 2023, according to an announcement last week.

From Chisum Realty Group in New Mexico and Denovo Realty in Florida, to brokerages in far-flung locales in Lagos, Panama and Olbia, Italy, the new additions to the invitation-only business network compliment a roster of independent brands that already includes Howard Hanna, Baird & Warner and Long & Foster, among others.

“Real estate is a people business and by connecting professionals around the world, we can enhance our understanding of property markets – both locally and internationally,” Chris Dietz, president of global operations at LeadingRE, said in a statement. “We are delighted to see such diverse new members from [around the world] join our ever-expanding community of leading professionals. We look forward to continued growth in 2024 as we embrace another exiting global real estate market of opportunity.”

The new members expand LeadingRE’s worldwide reach into Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the United Kingdom. Fourteen of the 36 companies to join in 2023 were from the United States, according to the announcement. In total, the brand holds affiliations with 550 brokerages, representing a network of more than 138,000 real estate associates in more than 70 countries.

Beside Chisum Realty and Denovo, LeadingRE added Pagosa Springs, Colorado’s Galles Properties, Liz Moore & Associates in Williamsburg, Virginia, and St. James Properties in St. James, North Carolina, among others in the U.S.

Members of LeadingRE are supported in a variety of ways, including new business generation through inter-brand referrals, web-generated leads and LeadingRE’s own relocation service provider, RELO Direct. Marketing services, general business operation resources and education and credentialing opportunities are available as well.

LeadingRE teams with notable technology companies, who are asked to join its Global Solutions Group. Participating vendors include Cloze, Maxa Designs, BoxBrownie, Lone Wolf Technologies, Courted and Tribus, among others.

In August of last year, it added AI-marketing platform Rechat.

