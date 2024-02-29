The moment has arrived — the moment to take charge. This summer, at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, experience the complete reinvention of the most important event in real estate. Join your peers and the industry’s best as we shape the future — together. Learn more.

Broker Spotlight: Leonie ter Brugge

Name: Leonie ter Brugge

Title: Managing partner of The Agency Costa Blanca North

Experience: 23 years

Location: Costa Blanca, Spain

Brokerage name: The Agency Costa Blanca North

Team size: 4

How did you get your start in real estate?

I moved to Spain from the Netherlands 25 years ago to run a family business in one of the local towns in the Costa Blanca region. Through this business, I met one of the largest builders in the area who offered me a sales position in 2001.

After eight years of selling beautiful new build projects, I joined a well-established brokerage in the area and focused more on the resale market and I have been in the real estate industry ever since.

How did you choose your brokerage?

We had a successful real estate business in the area, but we knew we wanted more. After meeting with The Agency team, we knew we held great synergy, and we loved what the brand was doing to set itself apart in the marketplace, so we set out to form a partnership from there.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

I think most people’s perception is that real estate is easy. I have to say it’s the complete opposite. It’s challenging, diverse and constantly changes.

It’s an incredible career, but it is a vocation. It’s so much more than a job. You never really stop, there is always someone who wants to talk property, there is always something to do, and there are always scenarios where you can learn and improve your skillset.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Learn everything. Don’t be afraid to start small, and above all listen. The more you know, no matter how small and trivial it may seem, one day that knowledge will be needed, and it could be the difference between a sale or not.

What makes a good leader?

Being calm and not making rash decisions. Listening in the room, observing, and taking things in while evaluating the situations before interacting and advising. This approach has always worked well for me as I have led teams throughout my career.

