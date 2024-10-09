Compass has hired Soham Bhonsle as its head of investor relations, according to an announcement on Wednesday. In his new role, Bhonsle will be responsible for maintaining strong investor relationships and maximizing shareholder value.

Compass has hired Soham Bhonsle as its head of investor relations, according to an announcement on Wednesday. In his new role, Bhonsle will be responsible for maintaining strong investor relationships and maximizing shareholder value.

“We sought someone who could deliver an immediate impact, and Soham’s reputation in the investor community is second to none,” Compass Chief Financial Officer Kalani Reelitz said in a written statement. “His expertise will be fundamental in effectively communicating the Compass story to our investor base and ensuring confidence in our long-term strategy.”

Bhonsle started his career in the housing and finance sector in 2014 as an equity research assistant for Susquehanna International Group. At Susquehanna, he covered the U.S. housing, mortgage technology, title insurance and real estate brokerage sectors, and crafted investment long and short-side strategies for buy-side clients.

In 2021, he moved to Morgan Stanley to cover the consumer retail sector as an equity research associate. Two years later, Bhonsle joined BTIG, where he served as a housing services senior analyst and vice president of specialty sales.

Bhonsle’s appointment comes at an important time for Compass, which has posted significant gains in revenue, transactions and agent count despite a lackluster housing market. According to its latest earnings report, Compass’ revenue and transaction volume grew 14 percent and 11.4 percent year over year, respectively — a metric that puts the New York City-based brokerage’s growth well above the rest of the industry, which saw transactions shrink 3.3 percent.

Rising revenue and transaction volume, alongside a healthy profit and free cash flow, boosted Compass’ stock to the $4 range in July, which, at the time, was the brokerage’s best for 2024. Compass’ price per share has continued to rise, reaching the $5 to $6 range in October. Its market cap has also risen, going from $2.17 billion to $2.86 billion.

Bhonsle said he’s excited to work with Compass, which is at “the forefront of real estate innovation.”

“I look forward to leveraging my background to support Compass in delivering sustained growth and value for its shareholders,” he said.

