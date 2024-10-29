Eight luxury homes of some of the world’s most elite athletes remain in the running for swankiest of all. Cast your vote as the competition continues.

Welcome to the Inman World Series of Luxury bracket, where your votes determine which Fall Classic star’s home does luxury best. Every day for one week, we’ll pit Dodgers and Yankees players’ homes against each other in a head-to-head battle, with the final winner hitting it out of the park to determine the best luxury home of all. From family-friendly neighborhood homes to waterfront mansions, Manhattan penthouses to Connecticut estates, vote for your favorites.

On Monday night, the Dodgers clinched a win in Game 3 of the World Series, elevating their lead against the Yankees to 3-0.

Dodgers pitchers shut down the Yankees offense for most of the game, leaving the New York team scoreless through eight innings, as the Dodgers’ offense found its stride with first baseman Freddie Freeman hitting his third home run of the series. The Yankees finally saw a small rally in the bottom of the 9th inning as outfielder Alex Verdugo hit a two-run home run to bring the score up to 4-2 — but it wasn’t enough to surpass runs the Dodgers had already racked up.

If the Dodgers manage to take Game 4 tonight, they will become World Series champions for the eighth time in the franchise’s history. Tonight also marks the Yankees’ final chance to continue on in the series.

When it comes to the player’s homes, it’s only the best for these elite athletes.

Through votes cast on Monday, Inman readers decided Shohei Ohtani’s new construction home in Hawaii was more luxurious than Tyler Glasnow’s waterfront Tampa home, and that Freddie Freeman’s farmhouse-style new build in Studio City was far preferable to the new home of his neighbor, Max Muncy.

Meanwhile, in NYC, Aaron Judge’s penthouse at The Cortland beat out teammate Anthony Volpe’s co-op on Central Park West by a landslide.

Take a look at the luxury homes that remain in the running below, and vote for those that you think should make it to the final four top luxury home bases.

Bracket 1: Ohtani’s Hawaii new build vs. Betts’ secluded home renovation

Shohei Ohtani’s Hawaii new build

Ohtani has made quite the impression on the field thus far this season as designated hitter (though he has yet to make his much anticipated Dodgers pitching debut), and the baseball rock star is poised to make another big splash in Hawaii’s luxury real estate market as well, as construction of his new home on the Big Island progresses.

Ohtani has acquired a plot in the gated Hapuna Estates within Mauna Kea Resort to construct a 5,000-square-foot home with ocean views that will also overlook the eighth hole of a golf course. The Japanese-born player was named the first resident of the development, and as such, received his choice of all 66 available lots. The first homes of the project are scheduled to be delivered in late 2025.

Mookie Betts’ secluded home renovation

At the end of 2023, Dodger shortstop and right fielder Mookie Betts acquired a recently renovated 9,300-square-foot mansion in Encino for $15 million. The property, which had just been remodeled by Jeff Huberts of Sandlot Homes, features eight bedrooms, 10.5 bathrooms, a three-car garage and valley views. The gated estate also features a remodeled swimming pool, outdoor spa and a full-size tennis court.

Bracket 2: Freeman’s oak-rich new build vs. Kelly’s wet n’ wild backyard

Freddie Freeman’s oak-rich new build

Just about a mile away from his teammate, Max Muncy, lives first baseman Freddie Freeman and his family in a property that was constructed in 2022. The 4,535-square-foot home features limestone floors, oak-encased beams and a grand staircase leading to an upper landing with garden views.

Freeman’s home includes a 500-square-foot ADU in the backyard. A sleek, black-bottom pool is likewise located in the back of the home, along with an infrared sauna, bar area and fire pit. It appears that Freeman may not be living in the home much longer, however, since it was put on the market for $8.995 million at the end of August.

Joe Kelly’s wet ‘n’ wild backyard

Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly’s spunky patio and pool area behind his house in Rancho Cucamonga seems to match the off-beat player’s personality. A few years ago, luxury pool and outdoor living designers at the Orange County-based Calimingo Pools completed a renovation of Kelly’s yard and showcased the stunning results on YouTube.

The expansive outdoor space features a fireplace and large seating area, two TVs, a bar and grilling area and a separate fire pit. The pool, which also includes a separate hot tub, is surrounded by decorative boulders and lighting, down which water trickles peacefully.

Bracket 3: Judge’s Chelsea penthouse vs. Rodón’s St. Petersburg waterfront home

Aaron Judge’s Chelsea penthouse

Last spring, Yankees captain and outfielder Aaron Judge and his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, bought a brand-new penthouse at The Cortland in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. The 25-story building reportedly includes three floors of penthouses, one of which Judge and Bracksieck acquired.

The space spans about 7,000 square feet and features floor-to-ceiling windows, marble fireplaces and Hudson River views. It is not clear how much Judge paid for the unit, but the price tag was likely pretty hefty. A lucky buyer could become the baseball great’s neighbor by purchasing penthouse No. 25 in the building, which is currently asking $39.5 million, and is the building’s “pinnacle unit,” Related Companies Executive Vice President Andrew Orchulli told The New York Post.

Carlos Rodón’s waterfront home in St. Petersburg

Dealing with New York’s gray days year-round can be a challenge for some, so it’s no wonder that about a year after signing a six-year contract with the Yankees, pitcher Carlos Rodón decided to find a home in Florida in which to spend the off-season.

The roughly 6,000-square-foot property cost him $8.8 million and includes an elevator, wine cellar, outdoor kitchen, infinity pool, and a new dock and boat lift. In addition, the home features quartz countertops, an electric fireplace, a bonus media room and a home office or study.

Bracket 4: Cole’s Greenwich mansion vs. Stroman’s Malibu oasis

Gerrit Cole’s Greenwich mansion

At the opposite end of the luxury spectrum is pitcher Gerrit Cole’s mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut, which he acquired in early 2020 for about $5.5 million. The home was constructed in 2016 and sits on two spacious acres.

It spans across 9,000 square feet and three stories and boasts a saltwater heated pool and spa, outdoor fireplace, and outdoor kitchen and covered dining area. The primary bedroom suite is one of the home’s highlights, with a sitting area, fireplace, two dressing rooms and two marble-clad bathrooms.

Marcus Stroman’s Malibu oasis

After a hard season of sweating it out on the pitcher’s mound, what better way to wind down than relaxing at a $8 million mansion above Malibu’s Carbon Beach? Yankee Marcus Stroman gets to do just that at his Mediterranean-style home that sits on about 1.5 acres.

The 5,100-square-foot house also features a one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house and a swimming pool. For those days when Stroman doesn’t feel like hitting the pool, there’s always the beach, since the property also comes with deeded rights to La Costa Beach and Tennis Club. The five-bedroom home also features a wine cellar.

