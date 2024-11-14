Daimler had been president of the mega-portal since early 2021. She previously held the roles of senior vice president and GM at Zillow.

Portal giant Zillow on Thursday announced a significant leadership shakeup, promoting Senior Vice President Jun Choo to chief operating officer while revealing that Susan Daimler will be stepping down from her role as president.

Daimler had been with Zillow since 2012 and came to the company via its acquisition of Buyfolio. She held roles including senior vice president and general manager of StreetEasy, and senior vice president over the Premier Agent lead generation program. Zillow promoted Daimler to president in 2018.

In her role as president, Daimler quickly became a familiar face in real estate, often appearing at industry events to discuss topics such as the portal’s super app.

In a statement, Zillow CEO Jeremy Wacksman thanked Daimler along with her husband, Matt Daimler, who worked at the company as a senior vice president of product and who is also stepping down.

“We’re grateful for both Susan and Matt’s many contributions and leadership over the last 12 years,” Wacksman said. “They’ve each had a tremendous impact on Zillow’s growth and success and we wish them all the best.”

In Choo case, he first joined Zillow Group in 2015 via the portal’s acquisition of Trulia. Thursday’s statement notes that he most recently served as senior vice president of real estate software, a role that put him in charge of Premier Agent sales as well as other popular offerings including ShowingTime, dotloop, and more.

The statement adds that Choo “has propelled the company’s mission forward – creating the integral Connections platform, inventing Premier Agent market-based pricing,” among other things.

“Jun has long been an instrumental leader in our company, consistently creating and scaling innovative solutions across our business,” Wacksman added in the statement. “He has been a key driver of our numerous technology investments to digitize the industry. Under his leadership, we will expand the integrated transaction experience to more customers — agents, movers, and industry professionals — and offer them a better way to transact in real estate.”

Choo’s promotion and Daimler’s exit come at a time of change for Zillow.

In August, company co-founder Rich Barton stepped down from the CEO chair (for the second time), leading to Wacksman’s promotion. Wacksman joined Zillow in 2009 as a vice president of marketing and product management. From there, he was promoted to chief marketing officer in 2015 and then president of the Zillow brand in 2018. Wacksman was promoted again in 2021 to chief operating officer.

In May 2023, Zillow also promoted Jeremy Hofmann to chief financial officer.

Together with Choo’s new promotion, the moves mean Zillow is now being lead by a new generation of c-suite executives.

For his part, Choo said in Thursday’s statement that he is “honored to step into” his new role.

“With more than two-thirds of U.S. homebuyers on Zillow, we are seizing our incredible opportunity to deliver a more tech-enabled and integrated experience to get more people home,” Choo added. “Our industry software offerings are unmatched and we will continue to invest in new solutions that help modernize the real estate experience through Zillow’s housing super app.”

Update: This story was updated after publication with additional details about Daimler and Choo.

