In welcoming Corcoran McEnearney to its network, the brand grows the number of Corcoran-affiliated agents by nearly 10 percent. The new company will have offices in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Corcoran Group has entered into the Washington, D.C., metro area with the addition of a new affiliate, Corcoran McEnearney, the company announced on Tuesday.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR NOVEMBER

The addition of the affiliate made up of agents and staff previously associated with McEnearney Associates | Middleburg Real Estate | Atoka Properties, increases the number of Corcoran affiliated agents by nearly 10 percent and grows the brand’s physical office count by almost 10 percent as well.

“Through establishing a presence in a major city like Washington, D.C., as well as the marketplaces just outside this global hub, we are making a pivotal step in expanding our company’s physical footprint and strategic network,” Corcoran Group President and CEO Pamela Liebman said in a statement.

“I am confident this partnership will flourish, as this area’s discerning clientele aligns perfectly with the Corcoran brand’s premier positioning, while the McEnearney team’s commitment to excellent service resonates with our brand’s premium offerings.”

Maureen McEnearney Dunn, daughter of McEnearney Associates founder John McEnearney, leads the new franchise as president, a position she has held at McEnearney Associates since 2007. John McEnearney first founded the company in 1980, and the firm merged with Middleburg Real Estate/Atoka Properties in the summer of 2023.

Corcoran McEnearney brings more than 420 agents and 40 support staff across 13 offices in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia to the Corcoran brand.

“The authentic culture and dedication to excellence with the Corcoran brand has always aligned seamlessly with the core values of McEnearney,” Dunn said in a statement.

“Corcoran’s robust marketing strategies and expansive network can help equip our agents to deliver even greater care and support to both new and loyal clients. We are energized by the immense growth potential this partnership brings, reinforcing our commitment to delivering the exceptional service that has defined our company for 45 years.”

Peter Pejacsevich, who cofounded Atoka Properties with Scott Buzzelli, will serve as the affiliate’s principal and chief operating officer. (Atoka Properties acquired Middleburg Real Estate in 2008.) Pejacsevich brings extensive experience in luxury sales to the role that will help drive the firm’s innovation and efficiency, a press statement said.

“This partnership has been a natural fit from the beginning,” Pejacsevich said in a statement. “The Corcoran brand’s genuine spirit resonated with us — values of service, integrity, market expertise, and neighborhood fluency, affirming that together we could achieve something even more impactful in our market. While maintaining independence, we now gain access to cutting-edge technology, refined marketing strategies, an expanded network, and enhanced resources.”

David Howell will also continue to serve as executive vice president and chief information officer, roles he held at McEnearney Associates | Middleburg Real Estate | Atoka Properties. Howell is also an active leader in the industry, currently serving as vice chairman of BrightMLS, and a member of the Hall of Fame for Virginia Realtors and the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors, where he previously served as president.

Additional members of Corcoran McEnearney’s executive team include Chief Strategy Officer Scott Buzzelli, Chief Marketing Officer Jeanne Choi and Chief Financial Officer Kristen Dozkat.

“We are thrilled to welcome Corcoran McEnearney, an impressive and well-respected company with a well-earned reputation for excellence and integrity,” Corcoran Affiliates President Stephanie Anton said in a statement. “By joining forces, our network is gaining invaluable expertise and presence in a major world market, while providing the tools and resources to further strengthen Corcoran McEnearney’s high standards in client service and agent support.”

Between the immediate metropolitan areas of Washington, D.C., suburban markets in Virginia and Maryland, and Hunt Country in Virginia and West Virginia, Corcoran McEnearney’s markets will provide the brand’s clients with a wide variety of housing stock, from luxury condos to equestrian estates.

Corcoran McEnearney’s addition to the brand makes it the second-largest franchise in the Corcoran network behind Corcoran Icon Properties in Northern California.

Corcoran also recently announced a new affiliate in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson