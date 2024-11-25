The newly launched affiliated title agency will streamline closings and increase efficiency for The Agency’s New York-based clients and agents, the brokerage told Inman.

Luxury firm The Agency is growing its ancillary services through a partnership with title and escrow service provider Langdon Title. Together, the two companies have launched affiliated title agency EastWest Abstract, the firm informed Inman.

The collaboration will provide The Agency’s New York-based clients and real estate professionals with a more streamlined, full-service experience, the brokerage said, and increase transaction efficiency.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with The Agency,” Stephen Saler, co-managing principal of Langdon Title, said in a statement. “This collaboration allows us to provide an unparalleled level of service and efficiency to their New York-based clients and real estate professionals. Together, we will streamline the closing process, helping buyers and sellers achieve their real estate goals faster and with less hassle.”

The partnership will allow for faster and more streamlined communication between title agents and real estate agents, customized services for consumers and agents alike, and a more cohesive client experience overall, the companies said.

“Our New York-based clients will now have access to top-tier title services from a trusted partner,” Burke Smith, executive vice president of affiliated businesses at The Agency, said in a statement.

“This partnership strengthens our commitment to delivering a seamless real estate experience, ensuring that every client and agent feels confident and supported throughout the entire process. This partnership is expected to be a game-changer for real estate transactions across New York, enhancing both agencies’ ability to serve clients with exceptional professionalism, care, and expertise.”

At the end of September, The Agency also launched its own affiliated mortgage brokerage, Aclara Lending, through a partnership with Barrett Financial Group. The luxury firm’s core real estate services include relocation, escrow, inspection, insurance, home warranty and other services.

