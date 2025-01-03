The brokerage announced its plans to extend operations beyond its core focus in Manhattan with a new office in Brooklyn’s trendy Dumbo neighborhood, executives announced last week.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Coldwell Banker Warburg is expanding its team into Brooklyn’s trendy Dumbo neighborhood, the company announced. 

The new location will become the company’s first in the borough after focusing largely on the Manhattan market for the past century.

“As we continue to grow, it’s clear that we need to expand our existing footprint in Brooklyn to help our agents meet the demands of its fast-paced market,” said Coldwell Banker Warburg Regional Vice President Kevelyn Guzman. “We’re ready to continue to serve Brooklyn’s unique needs with the same expertise and personalized touch that define our work in Manhattan.” 

The company said its new office in Dumbo will act as a satellite location to its main setup across the bridge in Manhattan. The new space will support operations as well as marketing and media creation for agents outside Manhattan.

“Agents and their clients are consistently choosing Coldwell Banker to leverage our strong support, service, and resonance in the market, and the Brooklyn market is no exception,” Coldwell Banker CEO Kamini Lane said in a statement. “We congratulate Coldwell Banker Warburg on this incredible milestone in one of the most exciting markets in the country, and wish them well as they continue to uncover new opportunities for growth and success in Brooklyn and beyond.”

Coldwell Banker Warburg was created in 2021 after Warburg Realty became the first to become branded under Coldwell Banker Global Luxury. The merger paired two long-standing real estate leaders under one umbrella of Anywhere Real Estate. Guzman began leading the office last year.

“With this office as our home base, we look forward to forging new relationships, serving our clients, and expanding our role in building Brooklyn’s ongoing story,” Guzman said.

Email Taylor Anderson

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×