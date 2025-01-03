The brokerage announced its plans to extend operations beyond its core focus in Manhattan with a new office in Brooklyn’s trendy Dumbo neighborhood, executives announced last week.

Coldwell Banker Warburg is expanding its team into Brooklyn’s trendy Dumbo neighborhood, the company announced.

The new location will become the company’s first in the borough after focusing largely on the Manhattan market for the past century.

“As we continue to grow, it’s clear that we need to expand our existing footprint in Brooklyn to help our agents meet the demands of its fast-paced market,” said Coldwell Banker Warburg Regional Vice President Kevelyn Guzman. “We’re ready to continue to serve Brooklyn’s unique needs with the same expertise and personalized touch that define our work in Manhattan.”

The company said its new office in Dumbo will act as a satellite location to its main setup across the bridge in Manhattan. The new space will support operations as well as marketing and media creation for agents outside Manhattan.

“Agents and their clients are consistently choosing Coldwell Banker to leverage our strong support, service, and resonance in the market, and the Brooklyn market is no exception,” Coldwell Banker CEO Kamini Lane said in a statement. “We congratulate Coldwell Banker Warburg on this incredible milestone in one of the most exciting markets in the country, and wish them well as they continue to uncover new opportunities for growth and success in Brooklyn and beyond.”

Coldwell Banker Warburg was created in 2021 after Warburg Realty became the first to become branded under Coldwell Banker Global Luxury. The merger paired two long-standing real estate leaders under one umbrella of Anywhere Real Estate. Guzman began leading the office last year.

“With this office as our home base, we look forward to forging new relationships, serving our clients, and expanding our role in building Brooklyn’s ongoing story,” Guzman said.

