Forget “spend money to make money.” Start cutting back, saving and making do so you can prioritize financial wellness and peace of mind, consultant Rachael Hite writes.

Many agents are feeling the end-of-year financial pinch and know it’s time to make a change but are unsure of where to start. I’ve been a business development specialist for many years in the real estate industry, and here are the most common areas where I see agents wasting money and missing potential transactional opportunities for their business.

There are five areas that most agents are overlooking that are potentially keeping their overhead expenses way too high to maintain during the roller coaster ride that real estate takes you on each year.

You have too much stuff

From cluttered offices, homes, closets, purses, briefcases, old tech devices and even the junk drawer at home, all of it stacks up and has the potential to take up space, requiring maintenance or even expenses to hold onto. Here are some examples:

Are you constantly late because you cannot find something to wear?

Do you often buy duplicates at the store because you forgot you have six bottles of BBQ sauce already at home?

Do you pay a desk fee for an office space that you could recreate at home?

Are you responsible for home maintenance? Are there neglected areas that have created expensive bills?

Do you have a storage unit that you pay for monthly for undealt-with items?

Do you have a boat or golf clubs you never use?

Do you have an expensive car that requires tons of complicated special maintenance and high personal property taxes?

How many debt payments are you making on luxury items?

Is there a gym membership or subscription that you don’t use?

If you needed to evacuate your home and your business quickly because of a natural disaster, would you be prepared?

What kind of legacy are you leaving for your loved ones to clean up if something happens to you?

Too much stuff takes over your ability to get through your tasks swiftly and creates responsibility and potential financial costs. If you are looking to improve your budget and your life, you have to simplify what you are responsible for. That might look counterintuitive to the highly consumerism-driven lifestyle that has been pitched as the “American Dream.”

If your financial footprint doesn’t include retirement savings, and you are living commission check to commission check with no cushion for emergencies, doing a purge and getting “lean” with spaces and responsibility will create a huge and meaningful impact on your budget. Curate space, items, and hobbies that you love, and purge what does not serve you.

Your digital presence is a hot mess

It is not unusual for agents to hop from brokerage to brokerage, looking for greener pastures. However, with this movement, you need to make sure that you are not leaving orphaned social media profiles and contact pages out in the wild for consumers to find and be confused about. Your digital footprint should be clear about who you are and what you do.

It is essential for someone to be able to search for your name, phone number and email address. These should readily come up in search engines without multiple clicks, scrolls or searching. Make sure that all of your contact information matches on every digital profile, including your email signature, your marketing and essentially any piece of information that connects prospects to you and your business.

Your prospects and clients need to be able to contact you easily. Don’t make it hard for them; you are missing out on business. If you do not know how to do this, hire a professional to help you, not some scammy company that is trying to sell you leads and not your niece, who is home from college. Choose a locally trusted social media expert who has real estate and business digital expertise.

Your website and your tech don’t work

We love shiny new things, right? We also love tools that promise to do things automatically, which is why AI is so appealing. Here lies the problem: Unless you have the time to learn, plan and check the analytics on websites, tools, apps and lead generation subscriptions, all of it is wasted if you have no way to measure what’s actually working.

If I had a quarter for every agent I’ve spoken with who doesn’t regularly monitor and update their digital tools, websites and subscriptions, I would be able to retire right now on a tropical island. Many agents also struggle with using their tech devices or using them in a way that creates a great deal of wasted time, such as trying to maintain old computers and phones instead of investing in new tech.

Here is a secret you need to know: Digital products and physical products are often designed with functional obsolescence in mind. That means they are only going to work for a designated amount of time for a designated set of functions. They are not going to grow with you as your business grows and changes.

This means your website needs to be updated regularly, and you need to make sure it’s an affordable and flexible platform. You do not need to pay thousands of dollars for a custom website. Unless you are a luxury tycoon, this is the largest money pit I see agents get tied up in for their business expenses. Audit your statements for money pits, invest in high-quality, long-lasting tech, as well as the education you need to use it.

Adopt a new policy for your business: No analytics = No purchase or renewal. Know the ROI that you are looking to receive before you invest. There are no magic solutions; there are only “experiments” you are willing to try to see what works for your business. It’s a gamble, not a guarantee, but good research and smart testing can improve your odds.

Your branding collateral is overpriced

Special logos, special jackets, special riders, special signs, special this or that all come at a special price. All of it needs to be comparison-shopped regularly to make sure that you are using a vendor who is not overcharging you for materials.

A franchise I previously worked for had a “company brand store” and in it were all kinds of fun branded items that you could buy. Fun idea; everyone likes to color match and be proud of their brand, right?

There was a tech backpack that looked really useful; they had it in their shop for almost $100. I was able to find the exact same backpack on Amazon for $35. Same color: the only difference was the logo.

When you are buying gear for your brand, like postcards, stationery and signs, do the work of comparison shopping, and you will save thousands. Often, you can find a vendor who can take a high-resolution file of the logo you want to use and recreate much more affordable swag for you.

You are focused on the wrong things

One of the biggest financial hurdles for real estate agents is creating a budget they can maintain without overspending when things are good. Reserves and thinking six months ahead will cushion you through any dips and slips in the market. Too many agents want free leads to fix their problems without understanding that it takes about 90 days to build a reasonable pipeline.

Leads are not the answer, but having financial stability is. Don’t let your manager, coach or any guru tell you that you are not working hard enough or that you don’t want it badly enough. Life is very expensive; you may need to work multiple jobs to sustain reserves and your emergency budget.

Many of the people who are giving coaching advice to agents don’t actually live a realistic life with regular bills, student debts, babies to care for, parents to take to doctor’s appointments, laundry to wash, school events to go to and prescriptions to pick up.

The hardest part of managing your expenses in life and business is oversight. It all takes time, and time management requires a herculean amount of self-discipline. Focus on purging the mess and the noise, and watch how your finances and your business come into focus.

Getting rid of items, and disconnecting from overpriced consumerism is very counterculture. I get it. How will people know you are successful if you don’t look the part? That is part of the game, right? We need to give the illusion that we have it all figured out, that we are living our best life, that we are aging well and spending thousands of dollars to try to stay young.

Don’t follow the hype; save your budget and your finances. You can be incredibly successful in this business with good customer service, smart strategy and not wasting dollars on all the things that “they” tell you are needed to signal that you are a top-producing-magical-platinum agent.

I get just as many compliments on my thrifted name-brand blazers as I would have gotten if I had bought them new. I’m not ashamed to wear generic knock-offs or color my hair at home because it makes sense for my personal values and my budget goals.

I get a ton of compliments on my Kia with 100,000 miles on it when folks get inside because it’s clean and well cared for; they are surprised that a Kia has such a nice interior. I work with very high-profile luxury clients, and, for the most part, as long as I’m tidy and wearing a blazer, they care more about how I manage their transactions than about the brands I wear.

Invest your finances into creating predictable stability. Invest in things that last and bring you happiness. Make sure every dollar has a purpose, a job or a mission to bring more money into your life.

Rachael Hite is a seasoned housing counselor and thought leader in the real estate industry, known for her extensive expertise across business news journalism, retirement housing, and affordable housing initiatives. Connect with Rachael on Instagram and Linkedin.