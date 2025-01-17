Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Real estate software firm Luxury Presence is primed and ready regardless of how the contentious Clear Cooperation debate unfolds.

The Los Angeles-based company, which launched as a website development firm for luxury brands before evolving into a wide-ranging software provider, has released Brokerage Listing Networks, a new product that allows brokers to create internal listing networks, sometimes referred to as in-house listings.

The company shared the product’s announcement exclusively with Inman ahead of a formal release at Inman Connect New York on Jan. 21.

With the rollout, agents will be able to promote, share and serve homesellers and buyers within a single unified marketing ecosystem, according to Luxury Presence CEO Malte Kramer.

“This is about solving a problem that most brokerages face today,” Kramer said in a statement. “We’re not advocating for or against CCP, but we want to make sure our customers have the technology to succeed in any scenario.”

The network funnels on- and off-market properties into its user experience, enabling users to access a market’s worth of listings in a single sign-on interface. Internal property sharing has long been the domain of email chains or clumsy in-house announcements with few presentation or content standards.

Luxury Presence’s Brokerage Listing Networks applies controls and best practices to how luxury homes are marketed to in-house agents across offices, allowing for owner privacy and providing confidence that the agent viewing a home is capably trained and has clients capable of fulfilling the transaction.

Current Luxury Presence clients can access their network from existing accounts as well, meaning onboarding will be faster and training minimal. Homes can also be shared with consumers via password-protected URLs both on desktop browsers and mobile applications.

“The debate around the Clear Cooperation Policy has ignited strong demand for tools that empower brokerages to work with private listings more effectively,” Kramer said. “Our solution is fully compliant with the current CCP guidelines, as it focuses on the sharing of private listings within the brokerage.”

Brokerages will be able to integrate listing feeds across a wide range of already-connected multiple listing feeds, according to the release.

Adopted industrywide in 2019, the Clear Cooperation Policy states brokerages must publicly list a property for sale on an MLS within 24 hours of a signed listing. Debate around its standing has erupted in the past 12 months and will likely be a frequent topic at Inman Connect New York when Luxury Presence debuts its latest product.

Multiple industry leaders have come out for and against the policy, including Compass CEO Robert Reffkin, who said “the industry realizes that Clear Cooperation was forcing agents to cooperate with portal sites — companies that have no listings, no agents and no clients — which was not the founding intent behind MLS cooperation.”

Compass has its own internal listing network, Compass Private Exclusive.

Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman said in an op-ed published on Inman.com that changing the policy will create monopolies for the industry’s biggest players.

“Imagining that a broker wants inventory control to create a competitive advantage isn’t a far-fetched theory or even an imputation of dastardly intent. It’s a strategy as old as business itself. It explains why Ticketmaster can take so much money from each concert, Uber for each ride, Spotify for each song,” Kelman said.

