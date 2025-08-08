Real estate is changing fast, and so must you. Inman Connect San Diego is where you turn uncertainty into strategy — with real talk, real tools and the connections that matter. If you’re serious about staying ahead of the game, this is where you need to be. Register now!

Homebuyers sue brokerage they allege steered them to lender

Raleigh Realty and CrossCountry Mortgage are accused in six separate lawsuits of operating an illegal “pay-to-play” scheme in violation of the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA).

Text your way to momentum: 5 messages agents should send

Initiate, don’t wait, to build momentum in your business, Jimmy Burgess writes. Here he offers five texts to send and see results.

Las Vegas real estate pro finds pig’s head in mail after AI deal closing

A letter that accompanied the bloodied animal head sent to Agrippa CEO Blake Owens asserted that “‘AI’ is not going to replace brokers,” in a sign that it was likely sent by a broker who feels threatened by the new technology.

Price adjustments are back: How to have tough conversations without losing the listing

Don’t fear having this conversation with your frustrated sellers, coach Darryl Davis writes. Putting it off too long costs your clients time, money and momentum.

YouTube’s new rules could cost real estate agents their ad revenue

The platform’s updated monetization policy targets repetitive, low-effort content, but agents who lean into authenticity can still thrive.

