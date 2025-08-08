Real estate is changing fast, and so must you. Inman Connect San Diego is where you turn uncertainty into strategy — with real talk, real tools and the connections that matter. If you’re serious about staying ahead of the game, this is where you need to be. Register now!

Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Raleigh Realty and CrossCountry Mortgage are accused in six separate lawsuits of operating an illegal “pay-to-play” scheme in violation of the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA).

Initiate, don’t wait, to build momentum in your business, Jimmy Burgess writes. Here he offers five texts to send and see results.

A letter that accompanied the bloodied animal head sent to Agrippa CEO Blake Owens asserted that “‘AI’ is not going to replace brokers,” in a sign that it was likely sent by a broker who feels threatened by the new technology.

Don’t fear having this conversation with your frustrated sellers, coach Darryl Davis writes. Putting it off too long costs your clients time, money and momentum.

The platform’s updated monetization policy targets repetitive, low-effort content, but agents who lean into authenticity can still thrive.

