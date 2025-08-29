Your calendar is crammed, but what are you doing to grow your business? Coach Darryl Davis offers tips to move from busy to breakthrough.

Let’s be honest: Real estate agents have mastered the art of staying busy. Your calendar is crammed, your phone buzzes like it’s auditioning for a band and your Instagram feed? Gorgeous.

We’ve seen your avocado toast, your perfectly foamed latte and that dreamy beach sunset with #WorkFromAnywhere vibes.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL SURVEY FOR AUGUST

But here’s the hard truth: Those posts aren’t paying your mortgage. And while being “busy” feels productive, there’s a big difference between motion and progress. In our crazy-competitive industry, the agents who survive — and thrive — aren’t the ones who fill every minute. They’re the ones who use those minutes wisely.

So, if you’ve ever caught yourself saying, “I’m too busy to prospect, too busy to practice scripts, too busy to take a class, too busy to learn that new tool,” this article is for you. Because busy agents don’t necessarily earn more money; skilled ones do.

Busy vs. productive: The avocado toast test

Remember a few years back when a financial “guru” claimed millennials couldn’t afford houses because they were blowing all their cash on avocado toast? Sure, it made headlines (and plenty of memes), but here’s the point: It became a symbol of spending energy and money on things that look good in the moment but don’t actually build wealth or stability.

That’s exactly what happens when agents confuse being busy with being productive.

You can spend 20 minutes staging and posting the perfect lunch shot on Instagram — lighting adjusted, filters applied, hashtags locked and loaded. It looks great. But did that effort move you one inch closer to your next listing?

That’s the avocado toast test: Before you spend your time on something, ask yourself, “Is this just a pretty plate, or is it feeding my future?”

Teaching moment

Don’t get me wrong — marketing, branding and visibility matter. But if most of your “work” day is filled with tasks that don’t generate conversations, sharpen skills or get you in front of clients, you’re decorating the hamster wheel. And in real estate, decorating doesn’t pay the bills.

The ‘I’m too busy’ lie we tell ourselves

Here’s a secret: Everyone has the same 24 hours. Top producers aren’t hiding an extra day of the week — they just prioritize differently.

Saying “I’m too busy” usually translates to:

“I’m uncomfortable doing that thing.”

“I don’t know how, so I’ll avoid it.”

“I’d rather scroll than stretch.”

And that’s normal. Human brains love comfort zones. But comfort zones don’t sell homes.

Teaching moment



Every time you say, “I don’t have time,” flip it to “I didn’t make time.” It changes the game. Suddenly, it’s not about your calendar being your boss. It’s about you being in charge of your choices.

Skills pay the bills (not your busy calendar)

This industry isn’t about who hustles the hardest; it’s about who communicates the clearest, negotiates the sharpest and serves the best.

Think about it:

An agent who spends all day chasing down emails but can’t handle an objection about commissions? Struggles.

An agent who posts memes about “Realtor Life” but never practices a buyer consultation? Misses opportunities.

An agent who invests in sharpening skills — scripts, presentations, negotiation, pricing strategies? Wins.

Teaching moment

Top agents don’t stop learning once they get licensed. They role-play scripts, attend trainings, listen to podcasts, take notes and constantly practice. Because when the market shifts (and it always does), the skilled agents rise while the “busy” ones sink.

The competitive reality check

Right now, competition is fiercer than ever. Every seller has a dozen agents knocking on their door. Buyers are skeptical. Lawsuits, regulations and shifting fees have left consumers confused and cautious.

And in this environment? You can’t afford to just be “busy.” You need to be:

Skilled in explaining value (so you’re not lumped in with discount brokers ).

Sharp in your presentations (so you stand out from the herd).

Confident in your negotiations (so you protect your paycheck).

Teaching moment



This isn’t the season for winging it. It’s the season for mastering it. Every skill you avoid practicing is a commission check you’re leaving on the table for someone else.

3 questions to ask yourself daily

Want a gut check on whether you’re moving forward or just swirling in busyness? Ask yourself these three questions:

Did I talk to at least five people today about real estate? Conversations create clients. If you’re not initiating them, you’re out of sight, out of mind. Did I practice or learn something that made me sharper? Five minutes of script practice beats 50 minutes of “just winging it.” Did I move something forward in my business? One listing presentation scheduled, one follow-up sent, one new lead nurtured. That’s traction.

If you can’t say “yes” to at least two of these daily, you’re decorating that hamster wheel again.

The fun side of focus

Here’s the good news: Being productive doesn’t mean sucking all the fun out of your day. In fact, it’s kind of the opposite. Imagine how much more fun your life would be if:

You stopped feeling guilty about the “should-haves” piling up.

You knew exactly what to focus on every morning.

You had real listings and closings to celebrate on Instagram (instead of just your sushi platter).

That’s the power of focus. And yes, you can still post your lattes. But wouldn’t you rather your caption said, “Just signed a new listing agreement — celebrating with caffeine!”

From busy to breakthrough: How to shift

So, how do you get out of the busy trap and into the productive lane?

Plan your time like a boss: Prospecting isn’t optional. Put it in your calendar like a doctor’s appointment — and keep it. Practice daily: Dialogues , presentations, negotiation, objection handling. Even 15 minutes a day compounds into confidence. Educate yourself continuously: The industry changes fast. Stay ahead with training, masterminds or coaching (Hint: You don’t know what you don’t know). Track what matters: Not the likes on your posts — but the calls you make, the appointments you set, the listings you win. Stop hiding behind busywork: Email inbox zero? Great. But listings pay bills, not clean inboxes.

The mic-drop moment

Here’s the real kicker: Nobody hires you because you look busy. They hire you because you look capable. Skilled. Reliable.

So, the next time you feel “too busy” to prospect, to practice or to learn — remember: Your future self is watching. And they’re either thanking you for building a thriving business or shaking their head while you post another lunch photo.

Because in this market? Your latte art won’t pay your bills. But your skills will.

I know some of this might have been tough to hear. And that’s OK. It’s said with the best intent because I’ve spent decades coaching agents, talking to hundreds every single week, and I’ve heard every version of “I’m too busy” there is.

But here’s the truth: Being busy isn’t what gets you to the next level. Skills do. Systems do. Focus does.

So, don’t just nod and scroll on. Take action. Reach out. Lean in. Shift from looking productive to truly being productive.