The “Million Dollar Listing LA” alums knew each other from their days working in London real estate and proceeded to build a business together as Bond Street Partners while at The Agency.

Luxury agents and Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles alums David Parnes and James Harris made a surprise announcement this week when the dynamic real estate duo took to Instagram to say they will no longer be business partners.

The celebrity agents have largely built their real estate careers side by side, pairing up at The Agency to form Bond Street Partners in late 2011, and then combining teams for a time in 2022 with The Agency’s former Grauman Rosenfeld Group as “Bond Collective.”

Parnes and Harris then moved together to Carolwood in early 2024. (Jon Grauman and Adam Rosenfeld of the Grauman Rosenfeld Group also split from The Agency to launch their own firm at Side earlier this summer.)

Parnes and Harris are both Inman contributors.

The statement Parnes and Harris released on Wednesday asserted that their “friendship remains as strong as ever,” and that their client service would go uninterrupted during the business transition.

The former partners also expressed gratitude for their team’s hard work and dedication, as well as pride in all they have accomplished together.

“Together, we have been fortunate to achieve industry accolades, break records, and set new standards, but what we are most proud of is the trust and relationships we have built along the way,” the statement said.

Harris and Parnes are both natives of the UK with backgrounds in London real estate (their mothers were partners in an interior design firm there, according to an interview with Cottages & Gardens), who each relocated permanently to Los Angeles around 2009.

The pair joined the cast of MDLLA during Season 7 in 2014 and remained regular cast members through Season 13. Parnes also made a cameo in Season 15. When they left the show, the pair said they had “never intended to come to Los Angeles to be on TV,” but took the opportunity when it arrived.

“After 7 amazing seasons spanning over 9 years, we feel the time has come to move on and leave the show which in many ways has defined us,” the then-partners said in a statement on Instagram in 2022. “It’s a move that we have thought long and hard about and we feel that as our business has evolved, we need to keep moving. We thank all our fans wholeheartedly and vow that we won’t stop because we can’t stop.”

Two years later, Josh and Heather Altman of The Altman Brothers also announced that they were leaving the hit reality TV show.

Harris and Parnes concluded their Instagram announcement on Wednesday by saying they “feel excitement for what is to come.”

