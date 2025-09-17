Learning to live in the gray area beyond the illusion of certainty, Dezireh Eyn writes, is one of the most important skills you can develop as a real estate leader.

One of the most overlooked skills in real estate leadership, and in leadership more broadly, is the ability to hold space for ambiguity. It is not a trait often listed in job descriptions or industry bios, but in my experience, it is one of the most critical capacities we can develop.

The ability to stay grounded when the answer is not clear, to move forward when multiple things are true at once and to sit with a problem long enough to understand what it is really made of are the qualities that separate those who merely perform expertise from those who actually practice it.

We are often encouraged to speak in absolutes, to project confidence, to offer clean answers in situations that are anything but. This may feel reassuring in the moment, but it rarely reflects the complexity of the work we do.

Most of the decisions we face in this industry do not fall along neat lines. They unfold inside shifting circumstances, imperfect information and human emotion. Our job is not to flatten that complexity in order to sound sure of ourselves. Our job is to help people move through uncertainty with honesty and care.

I learned this lesson firsthand early on at Platinum. We went through a rapid growth phase, expanding from one office and 35 agents to three offices and over 100 agents in what felt like no time at all. From the outside, it looked like success. But internally, I could feel something wasn’t right.

Culture, alignment and infrastructure hadn’t scaled at the same pace. It became clear that if we kept expanding for the sake of expansion, we’d lose the very thing that made us strong to begin with.

So we made the difficult decision to scale back. We returned to one office and kept our strongest agents, not just in terms of production, but in mindset and shared values. It wasn’t a glamorous move. It didn’t fit the typical narrative of upward momentum. But it was the right one.

That experience taught me that leadership isn’t about chasing metrics. It’s about protecting what matters most, even when the path forward is unclear. There was no playbook, only the responsibility to listen closely, make hard calls and trust that clarity often follows commitment, not the other way around. That is what it means to lead in the gray.

Gray areas in the real estate market

Nowhere is this more true than in New York City. This market resists simplification. It does not behave like the rest of the country, nor does it move in a single direction. It is not uncommon to see two properties, priced similarly and located within blocks of each other, produce dramatically different results.

One might attract multiple offers in its first week. The other might linger on the market for months. A change in interest rates might slow activity in one segment and have no impact in another. The market shifts constantly and often contradicts itself.

At the moment, the national conversation is filled with talk of slowing demand, falling prices and anxious buyers. In many markets, those patterns are real. But here in New York, the story is more nuanced.

In some pockets, listings are sitting. In others, buyers are acting quickly and decisively. Inventory remains limited in certain categories, and sellers who are well-advised are still seeing strong results. Movement exists, but it is uneven. Trends appear, but they are rarely universal.

This is where real skill becomes essential. It is easy to sound informed by repeating headlines. It is harder, and far more valuable, to understand what those headlines miss. When we say that something depends, we are not avoiding the question. We are beginning to think through it properly.

We are acknowledging that there are multiple variables, that timing and context matter, and that the best course of action often emerges only after deeper listening and investigation.

Think for yourself

At my brokerage, we encourage our agents to think for themselves. We do not train people to recite market scripts. We train them to observe carefully, to ask better questions and to stay engaged with what is actually happening on the ground.

We believe in conversation, not just communication. We value judgment that comes from lived experience and thoughtful attention, not just a polished presentation. What we are building is not performative confidence. It is actual competence.

Buyers and sellers are not looking for perfect predictions. They are looking for someone who can help them make thoughtful decisions when there is no obvious path. They want context. They want honesty. They want someone who will hold space for the unknown without collapsing under the pressure to know everything. That kind of presence cannot be faked. It must be practiced.

Ambiguity is not something to be feared or avoided. It is something to be worked with. The agents who succeed in this market are not the ones who rush to conclusions. They are the ones who remain steady when others become reactive. They are the ones who can translate complexity into insight without pretending it is something simpler than it really is.

No shortcuts

We do not believe in shortcuts, easy answers or the illusion of certainty. We believe in doing the work, asking better questions, paying closer attention, and thinking through what others are quick to summarize. At Platinum, we value the kind of insight that is earned, not packaged.

We respect the agents who slow down, who stay curious, who resist the pressure to turn something complex into something convenient. Because we know that the most valuable understanding lives in the places that are less tidy, more layered and often unresolved.

That is where the real work is. That is where the trust is built. And that is why we continue learning to live in the gray.