A few years ago, I noticed something interesting. I’d been following the fitness industry for years and watched how social media, content marketing and online sales transformed it. The playbook they were using looked a lot like where real estate was headed, only about five years behind.

So I decided to shortcut the learning curve. I hired a fitness influencer, not to teach me how to work out, but to teach me how he grew his business into a multimillion-dollar operation. At first, he laughed and said, “I hate real estate agents.”

After a little rapport building, he gave me three hours of raw, honest advice, and what I learned from him has shaped my business ever since.

7 lead generation lessons from a fitness influencer

Here are the seven lessons I walked away with and how they apply to real estate today.

1. Look outside of real estate for marketing inspiration

If you want to stay ahead, you can’t only study other agents. The fitness industry, like many others, was already optimizing social media and digital funnels while real estate lagged behind.

Think about it: Agents still spend thousands on postcards. But those same touches can be replicated digitally at a fraction of the cost. The lesson? Borrow from other industries and adapt strategies that make your business more efficient and scalable.

2. Stop pretending real estate is ‘special’

We like to believe we’re different because commissions are high. That belief often leads agents to take unnecessary risks, “one closing will pay for it” becomes the excuse.

But here’s the truth: Our conversion rates are much lower than most industries. That makes risk even more dangerous. The influencer reminded me: Profit margins only matter if you treat real estate like a business, not a gamble.

3. Optimize every step of the funnel

This lesson stuck with me. He tracked everything in his business, from ad clicks to supplement purchases, and optimized each step until his funnel was airtight.

Real estate isn’t different. From lead capture to nurture to appointment to closing, you need to measure what’s working and what’s wasting money. Every tiny improvement compounds. Thin margins in fitness forced him to be efficient. In real estate, improvements are pure profit.

4. Use paid ads to bring leads in, organic content to nurture

Here’s where many agents get it wrong. They use ads not only to capture leads but also to push those leads down the funnel. That eats away profits quickly, especially when the nurture cycle is 12-18 months or longer.

The smarter approach? Ads bring people into your ecosystem. Then your organic content — social posts, videos, emails, does the heavy lifting over time. This reduces costs, keeps you top of mind and makes every transaction more profitable.

5. Build trust with content, not just visibility

The influencer didn’t rely on followers just “seeing” him online. He used his content to educate, share stories and show his expertise until trust was built. Only then did people buy.

Real estate agents often throw out content hoping someone will call and say, “I need an agent.” But that’s not how it works. Consistent, trust-building content that shows you know the market, explains options, and teaches buyers and sellers is what turns attention into loyalty.

6. Show the story, don’t just sell

“Look at me” content doesn’t resonate anymore. Nobody cares how fast you sold Bob and Sally’s house. They care if you can solve their problem.

The influencer was transparent with his audience, sharing struggles, lessons, and the story behind his business. That authenticity built deeper engagement. In real estate, the same principle applies. Show the process. Share real challenges buyers and sellers face. Position yourself as the guide, not just the hero.

7. Teach so well they could do it without you

This was the biggest insight: Teach your clients at such a high level that they could almost do the transaction themselves.

In fitness, anyone can download a free workout plan. What people pay for is guidance, accountability, and expertise. Real estate is no different. Contracts, paperwork, even marketing tools are available online. What clients value is your ability to reduce risk, cut through confusion, and deliver results.

When you empower clients with knowledge, they don’t walk away. They hire you because you’ve proven you can walk with them through the complexity.

The real lesson behind the bodybuilder story

Those three hours with a fitness influencer reshaped how I view business. The biggest takeaway? Stop limiting your learning to real estate. Look at what other industries are doing, adapt it, and recognize that we’re entrepreneurs like everyone else.

We make money and lose money the same way any business does. The difference is whether we’re willing to evolve.

If you apply even one of these seven lead generation lessons from a fitness influencer, you’ll see it. More efficient lead generation. More trust. More profitability. And less of the waste that holds most agents back.