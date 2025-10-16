Howard Hanna announced on Thursday that it would enter the New York City market after acquiring Elegran Real Estate, as one of the nation’s largest brokerages continues its expansion path amid the industry’s larger consolidation trend.

The consolidation continues.

“This is more than an acquisition — it’s a statement of intent,” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna IV, Chief Executive Officer of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “For nearly seven decades, our company has grown through relationships, service, and innovation.”

“Expanding into Manhattan reflects our vision for connecting people and places in meaningful ways, helping agents thrive and clients achieve a best-in-class real estate experience,” Hanna added. “We’re proud to bring Howard Hanna to New York City and excited for the opportunities ahead.”

Howard Hanna representatives said the latest acquisition would position the brokerage to better serve clients across the broader New York metropolitan area.

“For the first time, consumers can work with a single brokerage that connects the entire Tri-State area,” said Matt Rand, President of Howard Hanna New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. “From New York City through Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, the Hudson Valley, and Northern New Jersey, we offer a truly unified network that meets clients wherever life takes them.”

“I founded Elegran with a simple goal: to create a brokerage that truly puts its agents first,” said Michael Rossi, CEO of Elegran. “As the industry evolved, I recognized the value in joining a larger, more influential community. Howard Hanna was the obvious choice. This partnership gives our agents the scale, technology, and marketing power to grow their business while maintaining the personal, client-first culture that has defined our success in the city.”

The move is the latest in Howard Hanna’s ongoing expansion in recent months, including a move into the Carolinas this summer. Earlier this year, the company merged with Home Experts Realty in Ohio.

In 2018, Howard Hanna acquired Allen Tate Companies to form what was then a mega-company of around 11,000 personnel, including employees and agents. The company now includes 15,000 agents and staff.

Howard Hanna said that it had closed nearly 103,000 transactions in 2024, valued at nearly $37 billion total. According to RealTrends, the family-owned brokerage is just behind Douglas Elliman and The Real Brokerage for total sales volume.

