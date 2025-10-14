HomeSmart unveiled new branding for its 25th anniversary on Tuesday. Brokerage leaders said the redesign, which includes a new logo, wordmark and website design, reflects its commitment to “simplicity and transparency.”

New logo? Check.

New wordmark? Check.

New marketing materials? Check.

HomeSmart has ticked all the boxes on its new branding, just in time for the Arizona-based brokerage’s 25th anniversary and annual growth summit in Scottsdale.

“This is more than a new logo — it’s a clear statement about who we are and where we’re going,” HomeSmart Founder and CEO Matt Widdows said in a written statement. “Announcing this rebrand at our Growth Summit, right here in our hometown of Scottsdale, makes it even more meaningful as we celebrate 25 years of growth, innovation and impact.”

“This new brand honors our journey, but it also sets the stage for what’s next,” he added. “I may have laid the foundation, but HomeSmart is what it is today because of the 25,000+ agents nationwide who believed in the vision and helped bring it to life.”

HomeSmart is keeping its signature color scheme; however, the brokerage has replaced its red diamond logo with a modern version that mirrors a constellation. The HomeSmart wordmark is now a bold sans serif font, which the brokerage said reflects its “dedication to simplicity and transparency.”

“The brokerage’s updated logo reimagines that recognizable HomeSmart red diamond as a conglomeration of bold, dynamic elements forming a playful monogram, just as the company employs a streamlined, multi-team strategy that operates cohesively to provide the ultimate customer experience,” the company’s announcement read. “These sleek new visuals are edgy, geometrically balanced, and always in forward motion, playing an integral role in HomeSmart’s revamped identity.”

The rebrand is live on HomeSmart’s website, and brokerage affiliates will receive new marketing templates, digital assets and signage.

The brokerage is adopting a phased rollout, a HomeSmart spokesperson told Inman. The rollout will give franchise partners two years to fully transition to the new branding,

Chicago-based HomeSmart Connect principal broker-owner Bill Fleming said the new branding gives brokers “confidence” and reflects HomeSmart’s dedication to its network, which includes 25,000 real estate agents across 250 offices in 48 states and 60 franchises.

“The new identity brings instant recognition in our market,” Fleming said in prepared statement. “Our agents are excited to have clearer, more modern templates and signage that stand out to clients.”

HomeSmart Chief Operating Officer Katie Cooper said Fleming’s commentary reflects leaders’ and franchise partners’ embrace of the rebrand.

“Our brand promise is about more than the power we’ve built over 25 years as industry leaders,” she said in a written statement. “It reflects the experience agents have at our brokerages across the country — where careers grow, relationships are nurtured, and clients’ lives are changed through real estate.”

She added, “We are transforming lives every day, and there’s real power in that.”

