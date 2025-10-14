HomeSmart unveiled new branding for its 25th anniversary on Tuesday. Brokerage leaders said the redesign, which includes a new logo, wordmark and website design, reflects its commitment to “simplicity and transparency.”

Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

New logo? Check.

New wordmark? Check.

New marketing materials? Check.

HomeSmart has ticked all the boxes on its new branding, just in time for the Arizona-based brokerage’s 25th anniversary and annual growth summit in Scottsdale.

Matt Widdows

“This is more than a new logo — it’s a clear statement about who we are and where we’re going,” HomeSmart Founder and CEO Matt Widdows said in a written statement. “Announcing this rebrand at our Growth Summit, right here in our hometown of Scottsdale, makes it even more meaningful as we celebrate 25 years of growth, innovation and impact.”

“This new brand honors our journey, but it also sets the stage for what’s next,” he added. “I may have laid the foundation, but HomeSmart is what it is today because of the 25,000+ agents nationwide who believed in the vision and helped bring it to life.”

HomeSmart is keeping its signature color scheme; however, the brokerage has replaced its red diamond logo with a modern version that mirrors a constellation. The HomeSmart wordmark is now a bold sans serif font, which the brokerage said reflects its “dedication to simplicity and transparency.”

“The brokerage’s updated logo reimagines that recognizable HomeSmart red diamond as a conglomeration of bold, dynamic elements forming a playful monogram, just as the company employs a streamlined, multi-team strategy that operates cohesively to provide the ultimate customer experience,” the company’s announcement read. “These sleek new visuals are edgy, geometrically balanced, and always in forward motion, playing an integral role in HomeSmart’s revamped identity.”

The rebrand is live on HomeSmart’s website, and brokerage affiliates will receive new marketing templates, digital assets and signage.

The brokerage is adopting a phased rollout, a HomeSmart spokesperson told Inman. The rollout will give franchise partners two years to fully transition to the new branding,

Katie Cooper

Chicago-based HomeSmart Connect principal broker-owner Bill Fleming said the new branding gives brokers “confidence” and reflects HomeSmart’s dedication to its network, which includes 25,000 real estate agents across 250 offices in 48 states and 60 franchises.

The new identity brings instant recognition in our market,” Fleming said in prepared statement. “Our agents are excited to have clearer, more modern templates and signage that stand out to clients.” 

HomeSmart Chief Operating Officer Katie Cooper said Fleming’s commentary reflects leaders’ and franchise partners’ embrace of the rebrand.

“Our brand promise is about more than the power we’ve built over 25 years as industry leaders,” she said in a written statement. “It reflects the experience agents have at our brokerages across the country — where careers grow, relationships are nurtured, and clients’ lives are changed through real estate.”

She added, “We are transforming lives every day, and there’s real power in that.”

Email Marian McPherson

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×