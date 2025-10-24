Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Zillow removes Matterport 3D home tours from its sites

The portal notified agents on Monday that CoStar declined to renew Matterport’s API agreement with Zillow, leading the portal to remove Matterport 3D tours from its sites.

Homes.com hit with lawsuit over monetization of CRMLS data

Photos by AJ Canaria Photos

Homes.com will lose access to the CRMLS data feed on Nov. 1. REcore Solutions says the portal monetized listings without paying an agreed upon fee for the data.

Realtor.com sued for copyright over attempt to capitalize on Taylor Swift engagement hype

Getty Images

A Kansas City photographer sued NAR and Realtor.com’s parent company for publishing her copyrighted photos of Travis Kelce’s estate without her permission.

Why the Compass-Anywhere merger won’t be real estate’s LVMH

Louis Vuitton

Distinct brands that serve a variety of real estate market price points are required for the Compass-Anywhere merger to be effective, Michael Valdes writes.

7 hidden mistakes agents are making (and what to do instead)

real estate agent mistakes

Jimmy Burgess helps you avoid these real estate agent mistakes to survive the market and come out of it with more momentum, more listings and more confidence.

Email Editorial

