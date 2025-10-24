Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

The portal notified agents on Monday that CoStar declined to renew Matterport’s API agreement with Zillow, leading the portal to remove Matterport 3D tours from its sites.

Homes.com will lose access to the CRMLS data feed on Nov. 1. REcore Solutions says the portal monetized listings without paying an agreed upon fee for the data.

A Kansas City photographer sued NAR and Realtor.com’s parent company for publishing her copyrighted photos of Travis Kelce’s estate without her permission.

Distinct brands that serve a variety of real estate market price points are required for the Compass-Anywhere merger to be effective, Michael Valdes writes.

Jimmy Burgess helps you avoid these real estate agent mistakes to survive the market and come out of it with more momentum, more listings and more confidence.

