The Compass-Anywhere deal will change real estate, but in chaos, there’s opportunity, The Agency’s Mauricio Umansky writes. Success in this new era will depend on these three things.

The real estate industry is no stranger to cycles of disruption. From shifting markets to new regulations, every headline seems to echo uncertainty. The recent Compass-Anywhere merger has intensified those conversations. But for agents and brokerage leaders, moments like this are not reasons to pull back; they are signals to lean in.

In chaos, there is always opportunity. Now is when the best agents, teams and companies rise to redefine what comes next. Success in this new chapter will depend on three things: staying adaptable, embracing collaboration and having the courage to lead through change.

Agility over size

In times of uncertainty, the agents who succeed are the ones who can adapt quickly. Agility matters now more than ever. At The Agency, our boutique size gives us that advantage. We have the freedom to pivot quickly, innovate with intention and maintain the personal relationships that keep real estate grounded in trust.

Our scale allows us to move fast, but our global reach ensures that our impact extends beyond any single market. That combination of personal connection and global perspective is what allows us, and every agent who embraces this mindset, to thrive.

Collaboration over competition

For too long, real estate has been viewed as a zero-sum game. In this next era, collaboration will be every agent’s greatest advantage. The most successful professionals are those who see value in working together, sharing insights and building networks that strengthen the market as a whole.

Collaboration does not erase competition. It elevates it. When agents choose to cooperate, clients benefit from better access, smoother transactions and a stronger sense of trust in the process. This is the moment for agents to lead by example and help define a new, more collaborative standard for our industry.

Leading, not following

Disruption is not something to fear; it is something to lead. Just as David faced Goliath with a different kind of strength, our industry has the chance to take what seems daunting and turn it into an advantage.

For us, that means not waiting for others to dictate the future of real estate, but actively shaping it ourselves. Whether it’s pushing for policies that restore the integrity of exclusive listings, embracing new technologies or reimagining what client service looks like, this is our moment to be bold.

The next era of real estate will not be defined by who has the most agents or the largest offices. It will belong to those who stay adaptable, think ahead and remain focused on delivering real value to their clients. Success will come to the agents who embrace change, take initiative and set new standards for how business is done.

We have always believed in doing things differently. In times of chaos, that belief is not a liability; it is our superpower. The future of real estate belongs to those who see opportunity in uncertainty and who are ready to lead with vision, courage and conviction.

The path forward will not be about who can wait out the storm, but who can move through it with purpose. Agents who embody the principles of agility and collaboration, the same principles that allow a boutique global firm like us to thrive, will define what comes next.

Change is inevitable, but how we respond to it is a choice. The agents and leaders who choose to innovate and connect, even in times of disruption, will be the ones who shape the next era of real estate.

Mauricio Umansky is the founder and CEO of The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.