OpenAI’s new ChatGPT Atlas browser may have just redrawn the map of the internet. By building AI directly into the browsing experience, Atlas transforms search into conversation and automation — a move that challenges Google’s dominance and puts Microsoft squarely in the fight.

The internet is getting an upgrade, and like everything else now, it seems, it’s powered by AI.

OpenAI and Microsoft have both unveiled dueling “AI browsers,” kicking off a new era in which search, automation and personal assistants collide. With ChatGPT Atlas and Edge Copilot, the browser is no longer just where you look for information; it’s where AI starts doing things for you.

From summarizing research to booking appointments, these tools could upend how people find, compare and buy almost everything online — including homes.

The AI browser wars begin, changing the way buyers search

OpenAI’s new ChatGPT Atlas browser builds ChatGPT directly into the web experience, turning the chat interface into a search engine, assistant and automation hub. Users can ask questions, summarize sites and even complete tasks like booking appointments, with no clicking required.

Atlas arrives just as Microsoft debuts a similar “Copilot Mode” in Edge, signaling a battle for control of how we access the internet. If it catches on, browsing may shift from typing to asking, a move that could erode Google’s dominance and reshape how people discover information online.

What this means for real estate professionals

AI browsers could change how buyers find listings and who gets found first. Instead of keyword searches, users may rely on conversational prompts like “find three-bedroom homes near good schools with flexible sellers.” Success will depend on how well listings and marketing content surface in AI-driven results, not just search rankings.

TikTok’s ‘Group 7’ proves algorithm hacking is the new marketing

What started as a singer’s late-night experiment to promote her single has turned into TikTok’s latest viral moment, and a masterclass in algorithmic marketing.

Musician Sophia James posted seven near-identical videos to see which would gain the most traction. The seventh exploded, giving us “Group 7,” a tongue-in-cheek digital club embraced by millions of users and major brands across the app.

It’s clever psychology meets algorithm strategy: by labeling audiences and gamifying engagement, James turned passive viewers into invested participants.

What this means for real estate professionals

The “Group 7” phenomenon shows how identity-driven participation can fuel virality. For agents and brokers, that means thinking beyond calls to action and finding creative ways to make audiences feel part of something. Campaigns that segment followers, build community language or invite insider participation can convert casual scrollers into loyal advocates.

The Pillsbury Doughboy lists his dream home on Zillow, and it’s baked to perfection

Pillsbury’s beloved mascot is celebrating his 60th birthday by inviting fans into his “Modern Doughhouse Revival,” a fully realized virtual home unveiled on On Brand with Jimmy Fallon. The campaign blends nostalgia, AR interactivity and shoppable merch, all centered around a Zillow listing that lets fans explore his cozy, dough-textured digs.

The collaboration between Pillsbury, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, and Zillow shows how storytelling and commerce can merge into one immersive brand world.

What this means for real estate professionals

The campaign proves that digital spaces can drive emotional connection just as powerfully as physical ones. As virtual listings and AR tools evolve, expect buyers to crave experiences that blend story and space. Creative, narrative-driven property tours — even fictional ones — set a new standard for how homes can be presented and remembered.

The future is video-first, and it’s already here

New Kantar research shows nearly 70 percent of U.S. viewers would rather watch than read or listen when learning something new. That preference now extends to shopping, searching and connecting, making video the centerpiece of how people experience and trust brands.

YouTube leads across every behavior — streaming, scrolling, searching and shopping — with 82 percent of viewers saying it has the most trusted creators and 83 percent of Gen Z preferring creator content over studio productions.

What this means for real estate professionals

The shift to video-first discovery means buyers are no longer just reading about homes; they’re watching them. Authentic, creator-style video content now carries more influence than polished, high-production ads. Agents and brokerages that embrace educational, behind-the-scenes and short-form video storytelling will meet audiences where they’re already spending time and build trust faster than any listing description ever could.

YouTube’s new report shows how creators are reshaping commerce

YouTube’s 2025 “Culture & Trends” report reveals how creators and communities are driving real-world sales, cementing YouTube as a central hub for shopping inspiration. The platform analyzed the top 5,000 most-purchased products and top 1,000 shoppable videos from early 2025, finding that 61 percent of Gen Z users discovered new brands through YouTube.

The research highlights how creator credibility, niche communities and content formats now work together to turn videos into storefronts.

What this means for real estate professionals

The same forces redefining e-commerce are reshaping service industries, too. As buyers increasingly trust creator-led recommendations over traditional ads, agents who show their expertise through video like for tours, tips and neighborhood insights, can capture that same trust dividend. In a creator-driven market, authenticity and visibility matter more than ever.

TL;DR (Too Long, Didn’t Read)

OpenAI’s new ChatGPT Atlas browser and Microsoft’s Edge Copilot mark the start of the AI browser wars, reshaping how buyers search.

TikTok’s “Group 7” trend proves that gamified community marketing can turn viewers into loyal advocates.

Pillsbury’s Zillow-listed “Doughhouse” shows how AR and storytelling can make digital real estate feel tangible.

New Kantar data confirms video is now the dominant way people learn, shop and connect online.

YouTube’s 2025 report highlights how creators are driving real-world sales — and shaping buyer trust.

From AI browsers to creator commerce, the web is rapidly evolving into an ecosystem that thinks, responds and personalizes in real time. For real estate professionals, that means visibility will depend less on algorithms and more on authenticity — how you show up in conversations, videos and search-driven AI experiences.

The future of discovery isn’t about being everywhere; it’s about being findable where it matters most.

