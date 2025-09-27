Behind the headline-dominating controversies this week are powerful lessons in messaging, trust and public perception that agents can’t afford to miss, digital marketer Jessi Healey writes.

Whether it was the high-stakes TikTok spin-off deal, a misinformation firestorm around Tylenol, or Disney’s messy handling of the Jimmy Kimmel suspension, these stories lit up social feeds and group chats alike with just about everyone sharing their opinion on one or all of them.

But beyond the headlines are lessons in perception, timing and trust — the kind that matter just as much to real estate professionals as they do to global brands. Agents can learn how to manage attention, defuse controversy and lead with confidence, even when the spotlight turns personal.

TikTok’s American spin-off: Trump, trade deals and control of the feed

TikTok may soon have a new home. President Donald Trump signed an executive order advancing a TikTok spin-off deal of the wildly popular app to a group of largely American investors, many of whom are longtime allies and donors. The move delays enforcement of a bipartisan law that would have banned the app unless ByteDance sold it, and it allows TikTok to remain online while a new U.S. entity takes shape.

Key elements of the deal are still in flux, including ByteDance’s ongoing algorithm control and whether the Chinese government will approve the transition. Meanwhile, critics say the White House has used the situation to broker a power- and money-driven agreement that blurs the line between tech governance and political theater.

What this means for real estate professionals

This deal isn’t just about TikTok, it’s about who controls the information flow in an election year. With TikTok’s growing role in news and marketing, agents should watch closely for shifts in platform policies, ad tools and algorithmic behavior that could impact reach, messaging and trust.

TikTokTober kicks off with 31 days of spooky content — and sales opportunities

TikTok is stretching Halloween across the entire month of October with its new “TikTokTober” campaign — a 31-day themed content calendar that encourages users to explore haunted towns, try DIY costumes, bake seasonal treats and support small businesses. The app will highlight creators, local guides and sellers throughout the month while pushing themed hashtags and trends.

TikTok reports that users are nearly 30 percent more likely to celebrate Halloween than non-users, a stat it’s clearly banking on to boost engagement and in-app shopping. Creators and businesses alike are encouraged to join the trend by syncing with daily prompts or offering spooky-season specials.

What this means for real estate professionals

If you’ve got a TikTok strategy — or even a presence — this is the time to lean in. Think Halloween decor tours, spooky listing walkthroughs or costume content that ties into your brand. You don’t have to go full witchy — just don’t ghost the trend.

Tylenol under fire: PR lessons from a brand forced into crisis mode

When the White House accused Tylenol of increasing autism risk during pregnancy — despite no causal evidence — the brand was forced into instant crisis response. The attack came via a joint announcement by President Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who cited an old 2017 Tylenol post as alleged proof. That tweet spread quickly, with users misinterpreting it as agreement with the administration’s claim.

Tylenol’s parent company, Kenvue, immediately responded. They clarified that the post was taken out of context, reminded the public that medication decisions should be made with a doctor, and reiterated decades of safety data. Yet even with medical organizations backing them, the PR hit landed — and it echoes concerns about how public narratives can shift quickly, just as we’ve seen in the TikTok spin-off deal, where perception often outweighs facts.

What this means for real estate professionals

If a single, years-old tweet can cause this kind of chaos for a household brand, imagine what one outdated video or offhand comment could do to yours. Tylenol’s swift, clear response offers a masterclass in brand defense: Stay calm, correct the narrative and back your claims with credible experts. In a world where perception spreads faster than facts, every business needs a crisis playbook — even yours.

Savannah Bananas crack the code on viral marketing — and suburban moms

The Savannah Bananas sold out Yankee Stadium with a blend of baseball, Broadway and bananas, and their secret sauce isn’t just viral dance moves. It’s marketing built for families, especially suburban moms. Think: Affordable tickets, nonstop entertainment, fan-first values and deeply personal storytelling that goes far beyond the game.

Banana Ball’s over-the-top theatrics (players on stilts, Taylor Swift interludes, dugout conga lines) may seem gimmicky, but they’ve tapped into something real. The team knows its audience and builds every part of its brand, merch and messaging to make moms the raving fans who drive ticket sales, share TikToks and plan weekend trips around the tour schedule.

No ads. No resale gouging. No paywalls. Just a relentless focus on creating shareable, unforgettable, family-friendly experiences.

What this means for real estate professionals

Your audience isn’t just homebuyers, it’s families, moms, and memory-makers. The Bananas’ success proves that when you create joyful, inclusive moments and market with personality (not polish), you don’t have to chase attention, your audience will come to you.

Disney’s PR struggles: What agents can learn about timing and trust

Disney pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air after the host made MAGA-related comments — only to reinstate the show a few days later under intense public pressure. The move sparked backlash from affiliate stations, FCC scrutiny, and accusations of censorship. The timing got even worse when Disney announced streaming price hikes, fueling public suspicion that the reinstatement was less about free speech and more about softening the blow.

Much like the political calculations behind the TikTok spin-off deal, Disney’s staggered messaging created more problems than it solved. Critics said the company looked reactive and profit-driven, not principled. And when a brand’s values feel inconsistent, trust erodes fast — no matter how big the name.

What this means for real estate professionals

Disney’s stumble is a masterclass in how timing, tone and transparency can make or break your brand’s credibility. Whether you’re managing a listing dispute or navigating a community controversy, your clients are watching how you respond — not just what you say. Move too quickly and it looks reactive. Wait too long, and it feels dismissive. A smart PR play centers on people, not profits, and remembers that trust isn’t just earned once; it’s re-earned every time you’re under pressure.

TL;DR (Too Long, Didn’t Read)

Trump’s TikTok deal delays a ban and hands control to political allies — watch for platform changes that could impact your reach.

TikTokTober turns Halloween into a monthlong marketing moment — don’t miss your chance to ride the seasonal wave.

Tylenol’s PR response is a textbook example of how to correct misinformation and protect brand trust quickly.

The Savannah Bananas prove family-first, fan-driven branding can build viral loyalty without traditional ads.

Disney’s Kimmel suspension drama shows how poor timing and mixed messaging can quickly erode audience trust.

The common thread in these updates? Control. Who controls platforms. Who controls narratives. And how quickly control can slip in the face of bad timing or unclear messaging. As a real estate professional, your brand is constantly in motion, influenced by algorithms, emotions and public perception. You don’t need a global PR crisis to feel the ripple effects.

The good news? You can shape the narrative. By staying aware, staying authentic and responding with intention, you build the kind of trust that lasts — no matter which way the headlines break next.

Each week on Trending, digital marketer Jessi Healey dives into what’s buzzing in social media and why it matters for real estate professionals. From viral trends to platform changes, she’ll break it all down so you know what’s worth your time — and what’s not.

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, or Bluesky.