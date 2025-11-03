New Inman contributor and finance expert Sofia Nadjibi offers strategies for overcoming some of the market’s most challenging barriers to helping clients buy their next home.

We talk a lot about the market problems that keep sellers locked in to their current homes, either refusing to put them on the market or becoming unreasonable about their home’s value when faced with today’s more empowered buyer.

Meanwhile, with foreclosures on the rise, economic uncertainty in the air and buyers “ghosting” sellers in droves, helping sellers get their financial ducks in a row before listing is essential.

For move-up buyers, that means providing financing options that allow them to buy and sell at the same time. For those in hyper-competitive markets (yes, those still exist), it means providing the power of cash to improve the likelihood of success.

For downsizing baby boomers — who may feel stuck with a lot of equity, yet still unable to qualify for a bank loan — it means creating options when they’re ready to leave their home of decades and move on to their next stage of life.

In all of these cases, bridge loans can bridge the gap.

Your sellers aren’t stubborn. They’re stuck

For sellers currently enjoying a 2 percent to 3 percent interest rate, moving up to 6 percent-plus while paying top dollar for a larger home is a pretty tall order. When you provide financing solutions that make it realistic, you give them the confidence to make a move.

That doesn’t mean you need to become a lending expert, but it does mean that you need to be able to talk knowledgeably about how strategies like bridge financing can solve problems and create solutions.

That solution-oriented approach is a competitive advantage, allowing you to shift the conversation past price and commission to strategy and peace of mind.

Why bridge loans are key to unsticking the market

The best agents today aren’t just marketers; they’re problem solvers. In a market where liquidity and timing determine success, being able to say, “You can buy your next home before you sell this one,” changes everything.

Bridge financing isn’t about risk — it’s about freedom. It allows clients to move once, sell strategically and buy with the leverage of cash.

When agents introduce these solutions early in the relationship, they shift the conversation from price and commission to strategy and peace of mind.

3 ways to integrate bridge financing into a listing presentation

Ready to make this financial tool part of your next listing presentation? Here’s how to make it understandable for clients who may never have heard of a bridge loan.

Make it visual

Talking about numbers can be confusing, so visual representations — like one-page infographics or graphs that show how the bridge loan timeline aligns with the client’s real estate goals — can help. Emphasize that bridge financing can help them sell from a position of strength, since they’re able to buy first and exercise more control over the process.

Use a case study (with permission)

If you have past clients who have used bridge loans, or if your lending partner has case studies to share, walk your potential sellers through how the process worked in that real-world example. Testimonials and reviews also help to build confidence in your authenticity and brand authority.

Facilitate introductions with your loan partner

Offer to connect clients through a three-way Zoom call, email intro or in-person meeting for a personalized consultation. By helping to remove obstacles and smooth the path ahead, you create added client loyalty.

3 talking points to use

When you’re talking with potential seller clients at a listing appointment, you can say:

“I frequently work with clients who want to move and who are depending on the cash in their current home. I work with a bridge financing partner who makes it possible to buy before you sell. That way, you won’t be making decisions under financial pressure. Would you like for me to introduce you?”

When you’re talking about the service you provide on social media, consider:

“Don’t let low inventory and high interest rates stop you from moving. I’m helping clients buy before they sell with smart financing solutions that make your goals a reality.”

For follow-up emails to seller inquiries, be sure to include:

“If finding your next home before listing would make this process easier on you and your family, I can connect you with a short-term financing solution that will allow you to move forward more easily and on a timeline that works for you.”

Your clients don’t know what they don’t know; it’s up to you to answer questions they haven’t even asked yet and provide resources and solutions for problems that haven’t yet arisen. By providing a path forward and soothing their move-up or downsizing pain points, you add value to your service while generating new business through your expertise and professional relationships.

Sofia Nadjibi, MBA, is managing broker and founder of Golden Gate Lending Group in Tiburon, CA and author of “The Power of Bridge Loans.“ Connect with her on www.gglendinggroup.com and www.instagram.com/goldengate_bridgeloansca