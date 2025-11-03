AI is changing how social media works and what we can trust. From fake engagement to TikTok’s political limbo and LinkedIn’s slowing growth, staying informed and adaptable is key to protecting your reach, reputation and relevance online.

The internet’s getting harder to trust. AI tools can fake intruders, fake clicks, even fake engagement, while social platforms fight to prove what’s still real. Staying informed on how these shifts affect visibility, reach and reputation is essential for anyone building a brand or business online.

AI prank trend exposes the dark side of viral creativity

A new social media trend is turning heads, and not in a good way. Users are sharing AI-generated “home intruder” photos and videos as pranks, sparking panic and police warnings about public safety and potential criminal charges.

The viral hoax underscores how easily generative tools can blur the line between humor and harm, raising questions about accountability on platforms that thrive on shock value.

What this means for real estate professionals

As deepfake and AI content become more realistic, agents and brokerages need to vet images and listings carefully. A single manipulated photo could cause panic, misinformation, or reputational damage — proof that trust and transparency are more valuable than ever online.

TikTok deal tangled in US-China trade talks

The fate of TikTok’s U.S. operations remains uncertain after talks between President Trump and Chinese President Xi yielded no concrete progress on a long-awaited sale. Despite repeated assurances from U.S. officials that a deal is “weeks away,” China has yet to formally approve any proposal, keeping the app’s future in limbo.

Analysts suggest Beijing may be using TikTok as leverage in broader trade negotiations, waiting to see whether the U.S. eases tariffs or offers other concessions before greenlighting a sale. For now, the app sits at the crossroads of tech policy, geopolitics and national security, an unlikely pawn in a larger power play.

What this means for real estate professionals

With the platform’s future still tied to diplomatic negotiations, creators and businesses relying heavily on TikTok should prepare for volatility. Reinvesting in cross-platform strategies and owned audiences — like newsletters, websites and YouTube Shorts — will help safeguard visibility if another disruption hits.

LinkedIn’s ‘record engagement’ streak quietly ends

For the first time since 2018, Microsoft’s quarterly earnings report didn’t boast about LinkedIn’s “record levels of engagement.” The omission suggests the platform’s growth may be leveling off, though LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky quickly shared new data to show the network is still active and evolving.

According to Roslansky, comments are up 24 percent this year, and short-form video continues to surge, with uploads growing at double-digit rates for three consecutive quarters. LinkedIn’s AI-powered Hiring Assistant is also gaining traction, improving InMail response rates for major employers. Still, revenue growth has slowed to around 10 percent, with hiring weakness dragging down Talent Solutions.

What this means for real estate professionals

Engagement may be shifting toward conversations and video, not just link shares. Agents and brokers who want to stand out on LinkedIn should lean into short-form video, join discussions in comments and prioritize authentic thought leadership over polished promotion.

Threads hits 150M daily users as Meta doubles down on AI

Meta’s X rival Threads has surged past 150 million daily active users, up from 100 million in December, with users spending 10 percent more time in the app thanks to improved AI-driven recommendations. The text-based social platform now boasts 400 million monthly actives — closing the gap with X’s estimated 600 million monthly users — as Meta positions Threads as the future leader in conversational social media.

Meta executives credit the growth to better personalization and a push toward topic tags, communities and algorithm controls that give users more say over what they see. Ads are also now live globally, signaling Threads’ move from startup experiment to serious contender.

What this means for real estate professionals

Threads’ growth offers an emerging space for authentic, low-pressure engagement. Agents who have established a presence early (there’s still time!) can build visibility before the feed becomes saturated with ads and brands.

AI browsers may quietly drain ad budgets

OpenAI’s new ChatGPT Atlas browser is raising alarms across the digital ad industry. Early reports suggest the AI-powered browser can mimic human clicks — including on paid ads — making its activity nearly impossible to distinguish from real users. That means advertisers could unknowingly pay for AI-generated clicks while their analytics data becomes less reliable.

Because Atlas is built on Chrome, most detection systems can’t tell the difference between human and AI traffic. Experts warn this could distort marketing metrics and force platforms like Google and Meta to create new standards for identifying nonhuman interactions.

What this means for real estate professionals

If you’re running paid campaigns, watch for sudden traffic spikes, odd click patterns, or lower conversion rates. AI-driven browsers could inflate costs and skew performance data, making it more important than ever to diversify traffic sources and track results across multiple platforms.

TL;DR (Too Long, Didn’t Read)

A viral AI prank trend using fake “home intruder” videos blurs the line between humor and harm.

TikTok’s U.S. deal is still stuck after Trump and Xi’s talks, with China using it as trade leverage.

LinkedIn drops its “record engagement” streak as growth slows but video and AI tools rise.

Threads hits 150M daily users, fueled by Meta’s AI-driven recommendations.

ChatGPT Atlas may mimic human clicks, risking inflated ad spend and skewed analytics.

Every platform is chasing growth, but integrity is becoming the rarest commodity online. As algorithms evolve and AI blurs boundaries, the real opportunity lies in staying transparent, authentic and intentional about how you show up.

Each week on Trending, digital marketer Jessi Healey dives into what’s buzzing in social media and why it matters for real estate professionals. From viral trends to platform changes, she’ll break it all down so you know what’s worth your time — and what’s not.

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, or Bluesky.