Broker Lori Muller looks at the midsized, regional, indie and hybrid brokerages caught in the middle of industry change.

The real estate industry is experiencing a growing divide.

At one end are the mega brands — large-scale companies with massive technology investments, recruiting power, national visibility and acquisition-driven growth strategies. At the other end are boutique independents — highly localized firms winning through niche positioning, culture, relationships and hyperlocal expertise.

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Caught in between is the industry’s middle class: midsized brokerages, regional franchise systems, independent growth brands and emerging hybrid companies. And the pressure on that middle has never been greater.

When everyone sounds the same

For years, midsized brokerages thrived by offering what many agents wanted most: support, accessibility, culture, training, local leadership and operational flexibility.

But today, nearly every company claims those same differentiators.

Mega brands now market culture. Virtual models market collaboration. Independents market authenticity. Everyone markets technology.

The lines between brokerage models are rapidly disappearing, making it harder for midsized companies to clearly define what makes them different.

The impact of industry consolidation

The recent acquisition activity throughout the industry has only accelerated that reality.

The integration of NextHome into eXp became one of the clearest signals yet that franchise and virtual models are no longer operating in separate lanes. The industry is converging, and that creates a difficult question for the middle: What exactly becomes the competitive advantage now?

The squeeze on the middle

Technology used to differentiate companies. Today, much of it has become commoditized.

Revenue share once felt revolutionary, but now it has become common conversation. Cloud-based operations are no longer unique, and even physical office space has become optional in many markets.

As a result, midsized brokerages are finding themselves squeezed from both directions.

Large companies continue using scale, acquisitions and recruiting visibility to dominate market attention, while smaller boutique firms lean heavily into identity, local expertise and personalized culture.

The middle often struggles to communicate why it matters differently.

Why the middle still matters

And yet, many of these companies still represent the backbone of real estate in communities across America, especially in secondary markets, suburban regions and relationship-driven towns where local trust still matters deeply.

The challenge is that maintaining midsized operations has become increasingly difficult in today’s environment.

Margins are tightening. Technology costs continue rising. Recruiting expenses are growing. Consumer expectations are evolving rapidly. Compliance demands continue increasing. And transaction volatility has made operational predictability far more difficult.

For many midsized companies, scale is becoming necessary simply to survive.

Evolve, consolidate or disappear?

Which raises the next question: Do midsized brokerages evolve, consolidate or disappear?

Some will likely become acquisition targets. Others may merge to strengthen regional presence. Some will reposition themselves as highly specialized firms focused on niche markets or elevated service models.

And some may thrive precisely because they remain midsized. Because despite all the industry changes, there is still enormous value in accessibility.

Many agents want leadership they can actually reach. They want decision-makers who understand their market. They want culture that feels personal instead of corporate.

That remains a powerful advantage — if executed well.

The end of generic positioning

But midsized brokerages must become clearer than ever about who they are and why they exist.

“Full-service” is no longer enough.

Companies that survive the next decade will likely have extremely defined identities — community-driven, luxury-focused, technology-forward, agent development-centered, hyperlocal, investor-focused or relationship-first.

The middle can no longer afford to be generic.

Opportunity hidden in the middle

At the same time, many of the industry’s largest companies are discovering that scale alone does not automatically create loyalty.

Agents today move faster than ever. Brokerage loyalty has weakened significantly. Recruiting has become more transactional. And many agents now view brokerages as platforms rather than long-term homes.

That creates opportunity for midsized companies willing to adapt.

Because while the giants battle for scale, many agents are still searching for connection, leadership, accessibility, authenticity and identity.

Reinvention or extinction?

The next era of real estate may not belong exclusively to the biggest companies.

It may belong to the most adaptable ones — and adaptability often lives in the middle.

The brokerages that survive this consolidation era won’t simply be the ones with the most offices, the largest recruiting numbers or the loudest branding. They’ll be the companies that understand exactly who they serve, how they create value and why agents should stay when every competitor is promising the same thing.

The middle of the industry is under pressure. But pressure also creates reinvention. And the next few years may determine whether the middle disappears entirely — or emerges as the industry’s most important category.