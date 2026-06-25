Stop worrying about interest rate fluctuations, and start worrying about how you can serve the client in front of you, Century 21 New Millennium’s Kyle Crawford writes.

Mortgage rates are not coming to save us. And honestly, they were never supposed to.

The Fed has cut, and the 30-year fixed has barely budged. Freddie Mac put it at 6.47 percent in mid-June, down from 6.81 percent a year ago. That is not the dramatic relief anyone was selling.

So the old talk tracks need to go.

“Buy now before they climb.”

“Wait, and you’ll lose your dream home.”

If that is how you have been coached to move clients, it is going to stop working, because our clients are smarter than that. They have the same information we do.

Your job is not to scare anyone into a decision. It is to help them interpret what is happening and make it practical. The best agents have stopped predicting where the market is going. They talk about where it is right now. Whether your client moves today or six months from now, helping them make that call with clarity is the entire value you bring.

Here is what that sounds like in three of the conversations we are all having right now.

1. The buyer who wants to wait

Inventory is climbing. Across the Bright MLS footprint, active listings were up about 10 percent year over year this spring. That means more to choose from and more negotiating room, even though well-priced homes still move fast, with the median time to contract hovering around three weeks.

So the message is not “Hurry.” It is:

“Let’s be ready. If we find one you love, we can look at the seller buying down your rate, and the longer a particular home has been sitting, the more room you have. Let me show you how each option changes your payment.”

2. The seller locked in at 3%

“Keep it. Why give that up? You may be better off holding it as a rental, and I am happy to run the comps on what it would bring.”

Sometimes the best move is not selling at all. Saying that out loud, even when it costs you a listing today, is exactly what makes you the person they call for the next three transactions.

3. The client who says ‘maybe next year’

That is not a closed door. It is a follow-up. The deals we lose are not lost to rates. They are lost to silence.

Use your CRM, use AI and actually stay in touch. Even a quick “Rates held steady this month. Just keeping you in the loop” keeps you the agent they call when they are ready.

That kind of honesty, the good, the bad and the ugly, is how you earn a client for life and the referrals that follow.

Too many of us walk into an appointment trying to leave with a signed agreement. The ones who win walk in trying to understand the client. Do that, follow up like you mean it, and the rate environment stops being your problem.

It becomes your advantage.

Kyle Crawford is VP of Strategy for Century 21 New Millennium. Get connected on LinkedIn and Instagram.