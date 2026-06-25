A single just-listed postcard after a single sale is a coin toss, not a campaign, coach Darryl Davis writes. Marketing works on the principle of effective frequency.

If you have some budget for marketing and you want a farming system that runs almost on autopilot, this is the one I recommend. It is inexpensive to produce once it is built, it takes almost no creative energy month to month, and it quietly positions you as the expert in your area. But it only works if you respect one rule first.

It has to be consistent.

A single just-listed postcard after a single sale is a coin toss, not a campaign. Marketing works on the principle of effective frequency: People generally need to encounter your name and face several times before they act. One mailing is not a system. Repetition is.

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The 3 letters

Forget designing something new every month. You build three templates once, and rotate them forever. Letters, not postcards, and I will explain why in a moment.

Letter one introduces you. A short, warm letter on your letterhead with your photo: Hi, I just listed a home in the neighborhood. That is it. Letter two shares new inventory. All the new homes that just came on the market in the area. It does not claim you listed them. It simply presents them on your stationery. Letter three shares recent activity. Every listing and sale in the area over the last 30 days, again on your letterhead with your face.

Then you loop. Month four is letter one with a fresh address. Month five is letter two with current inventory. Month six is letter three with updated sales. Same three templates, new addresses, around and around. Keep the cycle inside 30 days between drops.

Why it punches above its weight

Letters two and three are the quiet geniuses of the system. They never claim you handled all that activity, but arriving on your letterhead with your face on them, they create the impression, consciously or not, that you are the professional behind the neighborhood’s movement. You become the local name without ever bragging.

Letters or postcards?

Postcards are cheaper and easier, and that is exactly their weakness. A postcard is a glance and a toss. A letter asks for a small commitment: open it, unfold it, read it. That tiny investment buys you attention, and attention is the whole game. Industry direct mail research has consistently shown letter-format mail performing strongly on return on investment, and that engagement is the reason.

How to make each letter actually land

The system is only as good as the pieces moving through it, so a few content rules matter.

Keep it personal, not corporate: Write like a neighbor, not a brochure. First name, friendly tone, your real photo. People respond to a person, not a logo. Give one clear reason to keep it: A local market snapshot, a quick tip on prepping a home to sell, a short list of recent neighborhood sales. Usefulness is what keeps your letter off the discard pile. Make contacting you effortless: Cell number, a simple call to action, and ideally a way to see what their home is worth. Remove every ounce of friction.

On budget, start with a farm size you can actually sustain for a year, because quitting after two drops wastes everything you spent on the first two. It is far better to mail 300 homes faithfully for 12 months than 1,500 homes twice and then disappear. Track it simply: Note where every call and lead comes from, so that a year in, you know exactly what your farm is returning and can scale with confidence.

You can also layer the system. The letters do the consistent heavy lifting in the background, and when you list or sell in the farm, a quick door knock or a hand-delivered note to the immediate neighbors amplifies the same message in person. The mail keeps you familiar, and the personal touch converts that familiarity into conversations.

A note on patience, because this is where most agents quit and most farming campaigns die. The system rarely produces in the first 90 days, and that is exactly when discouraged agents stop and conclude that mail does not work. It does work, but it works on the timeline of recognition, built one repeated impression at a time.

Decide up front that you are committing for a full year, budget accordingly, and judge the program at 12 months, not at three. The professionals who win their farms are simply the ones who were still mailing when their competitors gave up.

One last tip: Stay in your lane geographically. A tight, well-defined farm you dominate is worth far more than a sprawling area where your name appears once and vanishes. Pick a neighborhood you can own and own it.

Setup is easier than you think. A mailing house does the heavy lifting. You build the three templates once, then each month you simply hand over the new addresses and say drop them in. Yes, letters cost a bit more than postcards. I would rather pay a little more for a piece that gets read than save pennies on one that gets tossed. Build it this month and let consistency do the rest.