A California agent created three fake offers to keep a luxury listing from expiring. Troy Palmquist and Summer Goralik look at how the scheme unraveled in their latest True Crimes of Real Estate episode.

Sometimes the biggest ethical violations don’t start with greed, or even intent. They start with fear.

When a newly licensed agent fabricated three buyer offers in an effort to keep her listing from expiring, she didn’t mean any harm. She just wanted to keep the listing. It was about to expire, and she needed to buy herself more time, pinning her hopes on an extension to the listing agreement.

Find out more about the $3 million luxury listing and the fake multiple-offer scenario in this week’s “True Crimes of Real Estate” podcast above, and learn why pressure, desperation and the panic from losing a listing are never enough to justify crossing ethical lines.

Here are some of the most important takeaways:

Technology left a trail

Agents often underestimate how much forensic evidence exists inside modern transaction systems. In this case, the newbie agent’s scheme was exposed through transaction management records and document audit histories.

An audit history shows when a document was created, who created it, who sent it for signatures, when it was signed and who signed it. The supervising agent in this transaction saw that all of the documents and signatures were coming through the agent’s ZipForms account, helping to unravel the scheme.

Sellers did their own due diligence

Consumers are more clued in than ever, and in this week’s case, the sellers became angry, then suspicious and, eventually, uncovered the fraud by contacting the brokers listed on the offers directly. They went back to the paperwork, called a broker on the phone, and found out the broker knew nothing about the listing at all.

Real estate transactions run on trust, so the moment a client senses something just doesn’t add up, they’ll start looking for answers themselves. Consistent transparency and honest communication aren’t just professional obligations — they’re the foundation of every successful client relationship.

Consequences and damage didn’t stop at a failed sale

In this case, both the broker who knew nothing about the fraudulent activity and the agent who did experienced significant consequences. The sellers sued the brokerage, which ultimately paid a significant settlement to resolve the dispute. The agent admitted wrongdoing, and the judge revoked her license.

Even when a brokerage isn’t found liable by regulators, fraud within a transaction can create significant legal, financial and reputational exposure. Because the agent’s violation strikes directly at both her trustworthiness and that of the brokerage, the damage goes beyond a revoked license or a legal settlement, eroding consumer confidence in everyone associated with the transaction.

The irony, of course, is that the agent’s actions accomplished the exact opposite of what she intended: In trying to save the listing, she lost her career. Once the fabricated offers were discovered, the fallout extended far beyond a failed transaction, serving as a reminder that short-term fixes often carry long-term consequences, especially when they’re built on deception.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. The discussion is based primarily on laws, regulations, and regulatory guidance applicable in the State of California, including those enforced by the California Department of Real Estate. Laws and regulatory interpretations vary by jurisdiction, and readers should consult with qualified legal counsel or their broker regarding how these issues may apply to their specific situation or in other states.

Troy Palmquist is the founder and principal at HomeCode Advisors. Connect with him on LinkedIn.

Summer Goralik is a real estate compliance consultant and former CA DRE Investigator in Huntington Beach, California. Connect with her on LinkedIn.