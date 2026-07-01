Inman has been the leading news source for real estate professionals for decades. What happens when the CEO of real estate’s most recognizable media brand says he’s trying to stop being just a media company?

In this episode of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered, Keith Robinson sits down with Inman’s new CEO, Tom Bohn, to discuss his vision for transforming Inman from a news outlet into an indispensable business platform for real estate professionals.

Bohn shares his vision for transforming Inman from a publication agents read into a platform they rely on every day. Instead of simply reporting the news, Inman is building AI-powered tools, data, education and community designed to become an essential part of an agent’s business.

They also dive into AI, leadership, journalism, industry disruption and why the future belongs to agents who embrace technology without losing the human connection.

If you’re wondering where real estate and the industry covering it is headed next, this is a conversation you won’t want to miss.

Highlights

The conversation also explores:

Why Inman is evolving beyond traditional media

Protecting editorial independence in a changing industry

Why specialization is becoming essential for agents

The biggest opportunities hidden inside today’s industry disruption

What to expect from the next generation of Inman

One of the most compelling moments comes when Bohn explains that technology doesn’t replace great agents; it exposes average ones. The professionals who embrace AI to eliminate administrative work will have more time to focus on what consumers value most: trust, expertise and relationships.

Whether you’re an agent, broker, team leader or simply curious about where the industry is headed, this conversation offers a thoughtful look at how technology, leadership and journalism are all evolving together.

Connect with Tom Bohn on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered is now exclusively on Inman. Tune in for agent- and team-focused content on Mondays and leadership interviews on Wednesdays each week. Listen on Apple or Spotify.

James Dwiggins is the president of NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

Keith Robinson is the president of strategy at NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

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