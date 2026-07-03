The story of American land ownership isn’t really about acreage. It’s about the transfer of real estate away from the government, Chris Drayer writes in part two of his series.

At first glance, the answer seems obvious.

Ask most Americans who owns the most land in the United States, and they’ll guess today’s famous billionaires. Familiar names like Bezos, Musk or Gates. The fact is, none of them crack the top 10, and the fourth-largest private landowner, Ted Turner, just died last month.

But before we get there, we need to understand how the land moved from public ownership into private hands, and who could even hold land in the first place.

The map was built. Now what?

At the end of Part I, America had assembled the map.

The nation stretched from the Atlantic to the Pacific. Louisiana and the Midwest had been purchased. Texas was annexed, the West Coast, Alaska and Hawaii added to round out today’s identifiable United States.

The next question was obvious: What did we really own? The land wasn’t immediately divided into farms, ranches, towns and states. First, it had to be measured, mapped, cataloged and connected.



To discover what it had acquired, Lewis and Clark explored the Louisiana Territory from St Louis to Astoria, Oregon. Official surveyors and Railroad companies mapped routes through mountains, deserts and plains. Prospectors searched for wealth. Settlers tried to cross it and got dysentery. (Ahh … shoot. Forgive me. I may be mixing up real history and the Oregon Trail Game — or not.)

Now it was time to divide the inventory — but only to a select few.

Expanding ownership

The ownership system itself evolved over time, and hardly anyone was invited to participate from the beginning.

In much of early America, meaningful property ownership was largely limited to white men. Married women often lost control of property through a legal doctrine known as coverture, under which a wife’s legal identity was largely absorbed into her husband’s. (We still use part of this English common-law doctrine today when women take their husbands’ last name. Traditions are strong, eh?)

A woman could inherit property from her father, yet after marriage lose the ability to independently manage or control it. That feels almost impossible to imagine today, but it was standard practice for generations.

In 1848, that began to change. New York passed the Married Women’s Property Act, allowing married women to own and manage property in their own names. Other states gradually followed. Like many changes in American history, it happened slowly, then seemingly all at once.

For millions of people living in the United States, exclusion from the ownership system was even more drastic. Enslaved people were legally treated as property rather than as people. “Property” could not own property. Native Americans also could not own land — only their tribes could, via treaties.



(Alert: The next paragraph is a high school history class reminder. *You have been warned)



In 1863, Abraham Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation, but it wasn’t for 2 more years for the South to surrender, ending the Civil War. Slavery was abolished by the 13th Amendment. Further citizenship protections were established by the 14th Amendment in 1868 (if you are born here, you are an American), expanding access to the ownership system for many. In reality, equal access to land, credit and opportunity remained a much longer struggle.

Little house on the prairie

Once ownership rights began expanding, the federal government faced a different question.

What should it do with all that land?

One of the most important answers came in 1862 with the Homestead Act. For a filing fee of $10 (a year’s wages for a farm hand was around $277) and a commitment to build a home and improve the land in five years. These homesteaders could claim 160 acres of their choosing from the available public domain.



The same land that the US had “just” bought from France for $0.03 per acre. So … Ole Honest Abe was America’s first real estate flipper.



Over the next 126 years, more than 270 million acres, roughly 10 percent of all land in the United States, moved from federal ownership into private hands.



But not to all private hands. On paper, the Homestead Act was open to formerly enslaved people. In practice, systemic discrimination, extreme poverty, violence, and hostile state and local laws meant only a tiny fraction were ever able to claim a homestead.

The Homestead Act’s final claim was filed in 1974, for a plot in Alaska.

The Homestead Act isn’t just history to me. My family benefited directly from the program in both Kansas and Indiana. If you’ve ever flown into Indianapolis, you’ve likely touched down on land that was once part of our family’s holdings. Part of the airport’s footprint sits on what was once our homestead, from back in the 1880s.

Hell on wheels

To encourage the construction of a transcontinental railroad, Congress also granted enormous tracts of land to privately held railroad companies in a grid across the West. Depending on how you count them, those land grants totaled 174 million acres.



The railroads didn’t simply move people across the continent. They became some of the largest private landowners in American history.

So who owns America?

Well, we do. With the government owning 640 million acres, it stands to reason that each American, regardless of age, would theoretically own about 2 acres each. The reality brings us back to the question from the beginning.

Who owns the most land in America?

Stan Kroenke: ~2.7 million acres Built his fortune through commercial real estate, sports franchises (Rams, Nuggets, Avalanche, Arsenal FC) and marrying a Walmart heir.

Emmerson Family (Sierra Pacific Industries): ~2.4 million acres Built one of the nation’s largest privately held lumber companies; their land is primarily working timberland.

John Malone: ~2.2 million acres Made his fortune in cable television through TCI and Liberty Media, then quietly accumulated ranches and timberland over decades.

*Ted Turner: ~2 million acres Built Turner Broadcasting (CNN, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network), then invested heavily in ranches, conservation and bison restoration. (*He died May 6, 2026.)

Reed Family (Green Diamond Resource Company): ~1.66 million acres Multi-generational timber business with extensive working forests across the West.

Under all is the land

The story of American land ownership isn’t really about acreage. It’s about the transfer of real estate.

The same parcel, acre or home can move from government ownership to a homesteader, from a homesteader to a family farm, from a family farm to an airport, subdivision, office park, or shopping center. It’s a true part of the American dream.

The generations that came before us assembled the map. The generations that followed divided it, developed it, inherited it and transferred it. I think Mark Twain got it right: “Buy land. They’re not making it anymore.”

Read Part 1 of this 2-part series: “The real estate deals that made America.”