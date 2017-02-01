Special Report: How to build (or find) the ideal agent training program

“Most Realtors don’t have experience being the CEO of themselves. But they think that it is something that everyone can do naturally.” That’s what one experienced broker from a New Jersey team had to say in Inman’s latest special report ...
- Brokerages can offer to help new agents by providing a mentor, lead generation training, tech training and a boot camp to kick things off.
- Social media training and coaching can also be very helpful to a cross-section of agents.
- The most challenging business areas for experienced agents -- and, therefore, where they need training -- is in running and managing a real estate business.
- The training seen as most important to general agent success is time management and lead generation.