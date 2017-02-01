AgentBrokerage

Special Report: How to build (or find) the ideal agent training program

Not only are new agents needing more support in training, those at the mid level tier and upper tiers need to put up their hands for help with running and building their businesses.
Gill South
by Staff Writer
  • Brokerages can offer to help new agents by providing a mentor, lead generation training, tech training and a boot camp to kick things off.
  • Social media training and coaching can also be very helpful to a cross-section of agents.
  • The most challenging business areas for experienced agents -- and, therefore, where they need training -- is in running and managing a real estate business.
  • The training seen as most important to general agent success is time management and lead generation.

“Most Realtors don’t have experience being the CEO of themselves. But they think that it is something that everyone can do naturally.” That’s what one experienced broker from a New Jersey team had to say in Inman’s latest special report ...

