Listings, listings, listings. Debates about where they go online, when, and in what form -- plus who controls all of that -- have fired up the real estate industry since the advent of the internet.As the ways for harnessing electronic listing and other real-estate related data multiply, the need to enter data into different systems becomes increasingly necessary and burdensome. Brokerages and multiple listing services (MLSs) are forced to spend more time and money developing technology resources to manage information.But several tech companies have stepped up to solve this problem -- some ready for prime time, and others still a promise on their founders' lips.Their products include UpstreamRE's Upstream, Zillow Group's Bridge Interactive, CoreLogic's Trestle, Black Knight's Paragon for Brokers, Instanet Solutions' Instanet Forms, and Realtors Property Resource's Advanced Multilist Platform (AMP).Stefan Swanepoel"These firms are building technology to help red...
- Competition, even if unacknowledged, among real estate tech companies vying for a slice of the data management solution pie could mean improved outcomes, a more efficient industry and better solutions for brokers and MLSs, according to this year's Swanepoel Trends Report.
