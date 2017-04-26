Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. JotForm is a digital forms creation tool. Platforms: Browser-based; mobile-optimized Ideal for: Any agent or team looking for an affordable document/forms tool; professionals not happy with most common forms solutions Top selling points User interface Array of forms Built-in features Mobile form design Top concerns Not industry-specific; many CRMs and real estate business tools come standard with forms tools. What you should know I introduced readers to JotForm in 2015. At the end of 2016, the company had dramatically overhauled its already fun and intuitive form-building solution, calling it JotForm V4, or version 4.0. JotForm can build any type of digital and print-ready form, from simple website "Contact Us" embeds to advanced lead generation templates. There are more than 700 templates in the "Business" category alone. JotFo...
- Digital form builders are important business tools for real estate agents. Associations often include free forms tools, but they can lack flexibility outside of transaction needs.
- Software can be used to design surveys, listing information sheets, contact forms and customer profiles, among countless other uses.
