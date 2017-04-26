JotForm
Inman Rating

JotForm V4: Collaborative, mobile and better than your current forms tool

Electronic forms builder should give reason for popular solutions to rethink their product
by Staff Writer
Today 3:00 A.M.
  • Digital form builders are important business tools for real estate agents. Associations often include free forms tools, but they can lack flexibility outside of transaction needs.
  • Software can be used to design surveys, listing information sheets, contact forms and customer profiles, among countless other uses.
JotForm
Build forms anytime, anywhere.

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. JotForm is a digital forms creation tool. Platforms: Browser-based; mobile-optimized Ideal for: Any agent or team looking for an affordable document/forms tool; professionals not happy with most common forms solutions Top selling points User interface Array of forms Built-in features Mobile form design Top concerns Not industry-specific; many CRMs and real estate business tools come standard with forms tools. What you should know I introduced readers to JotForm in 2015. At the end of 2016, the company had dramatically overhauled its already fun and intuitive form-building solution, calling it JotForm V4, or version 4.0. JotForm can build any type of digital and print-ready form, from simple website "Contact Us" embeds to advanced lead generation templates. There are more than 700 templates in the "Business" category alone. JotFo...

